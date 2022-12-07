A coup d’état attempt was foiled in Germany. The conspirators had planned to take over the Bundestag and proclaim Prince Heinrich XIII of Reuss as the country’s ruler.

3,000 police officers were deployed, 130 raids took place, 25 people were arrested, including a former AfD deputy, a Berlin judge and several former members of the Special Forces Command (KSK) and Bundeswehr parachute units.

The House of Reuss-Greiz had already distanced itself this summer from Prince Heinrich XIII, considering him to be "confused".

The German press alludes to contacts between the plotters and Russia. While not denying the existence of an overture, the latter declared that it never followed up on it.