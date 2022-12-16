“Voltaire, International Newsletter” is a factual weekly newsletter giving an overview of international relations. If you are interested in this subject, you can subscribe and offer subscriptions to your friends.
Contents of issue 19:
– Editorial: The European Parliament first affected in the corruption scandals in Brussels
– NASA versus China
– WTO condemns the US
– Elon Musk makes new revelations on the Hunter Biden case
– Republicans Plan Next Congressional Investigations
– A senator quits the Democratic Party
– Democrats push back on Ukraine subsidy audit
– Ron DeSantis vs. Moderna and Pfizer
– Vanguard Group withdraws from the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative
– The SEC takes down the FTX scam, but spares the Democratic Party
– The US nuclear arsenal surpassed by that of China
– Elon Musk enters the international arms market
– Dominion Voting Systems intends to benefit from the result of the 2020 presidential election
– Parliamentary coup in Peru
– Reform of the Chilean Constitution
– Cristina Kirchner removed by Israel
– Raids of Predator software companies in Greece
– Hungary welcomes cleaning in Brussels
– 2022 Nobel Peace Prize
– The West plans the reconstruction of Ukraine
– Washington exchanges GRU officer Viktor Bout
– Moscow city councilor sentenced for war propaganda
– A USA-Africa summit for nothing
– Egypt continues to take over the charity sector
– Muslim Brotherhood split
– 32 years later the Lockerbie case resurfaces
– Ivory Coast under French “protection”
– Burkina Faso against the jihadists and France
– Trial of the massacre of September 8, 2009 in Guinea
– Israel fails to wipe out the Resistance in Nablus
– The Torah’s United Judaism Requirements
– Israeli police opposed to the creation of the Ministry of National Security
– Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to revive colonization
– Israelis who want to flee the new Netanyahu government
– Israel recruits spies in Lebanon
– Kurdish organizations unite behind the SDS
– Regional summit to prepare military interventions in Iraq
– $2.5 billion stolen from Iraqi treasury
– Saudi Arabia concludes with China
– Turkey facing Kurdish organizations
– Erdogan condemns his rival
– Confusion over repression in Iran
– At the UN, Iran denies any role in Ukraine
– China-India incident on the roof of the world
– Japan joins forces with Britain and Italy
And this week, you can find more than firty think tanks publications in our Documentary supplement.
