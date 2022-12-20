The President of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has called on Muslims around the world to unite in a common effort against NATO.

“Over the past 100 years, the United States and Europe have organised dozens of wars, military coups and invasions. Millions of civilians have become their victims. Although now they pose an even more terrible threat, destroying all the moral values that have been formed by the peoples of all countries during the existence of mankind.... We call on the entire Islamic world, all sane people, to join their efforts against our common enemy,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the North Atlantic Alliance threatens the existence of the whole world, “but Russia, contrary to all the forecasts of the West, has challenged this evil and is confidently moving towards victory. Do not let NATO give you orders, otherwise they will soon trample over your homeland. Be on the frontlines with your brothers."