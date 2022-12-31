In an exclusive interview with the Kyiv Independent [1], former French President François Hollande backed up the comments made by former Chancellor Angela Merkel in Die Zeit [2]. To the question "Do you also think that the Minsk negotiations were aimed at delaying Russian advances in Ukraine?" he replied "Yes, Angela Merkel is right on this point".

As for former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshneko, as soon as the agreements were signed, he publicly declared that he would never implement them.

Only the fourth signatory, Russian President Vladimir Putin, believed in the good faith of his partners. However, the fact that he approached the United Nations Security Council to seek the adoption of Resolution 2202 endorsing these agreements, implies that he no longer trusted the West and was beginning to plan for the current intervention. This resolution gives him the right, as guarantor of the Minsk Agreements, to intervene under his "responsibility to protect".