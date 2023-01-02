French president Emmanuel Macron claimed to have been the victim of Russian hackers during his 2017 election campaign. According to him, they are to blame for the leak of internal emails from his campaign team. The alleged responsibility of the Russian secret services has never been established and the released emails have never been refuted.

The latest Twitter Files dump shows, beyond doubt, that the CIA participated in the meetings held by the FBI with various social networks. The Agency lobbied Twitter, Yahoo, Twitch, Cloudfare, LinkedIn and the Wikimedia Group to censor the voices of President Emmanuel Macron’s opposition during his re-election campaign in 2022.

Unsurprisingly, the CIA justified its action by claiming to be fighting alleged “Russian disinformation”.