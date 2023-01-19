Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has called for an international military trial, similar to the one held in Nuremberg, to prosecute former German Chancellor Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande.

“Confessions made by the representative of the Kiev regime and the former leaders of Germany and France should be used as evidence for an international military tribunal. These leaders plotted to start a world war with predictable consequences. And they deserve punishment for their crimes,” he said.

i

In an interview with Die Zeit, Angela Merkel asserted that she negotiated and signed the Minsk Accords not to make peace in Ukraine, but to give the Ukrainian military time to prepare for the current war [1]. François Hollande confirmed her declaration in an interview with Kyiv Independent [2].

International law considers “crimes against peace” to be more serious than crimes against humanity. However, the United Nations has never clearly defined what they actually are.

The non-application of the Minsk Accords prolonged the civil war in Ukraine for 8 years, causing at least 20,000 deaths.

Russia did not invade Ukraine, but launched a special military operation to enforce Security Council Resolution 2202; resolution validating the Minsk Accords.