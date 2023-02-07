As Mossad reports of the Ukrainian military debacle are spreading, on 5-6 February a Ukrainian unit dropped chemical weapons from drones hitting the Soledar and Artyomovsk front line.

At this stage, it is difficult to say whether the use of these prohibited weapons corresponds to a decision by the Kiev general staff or to an initiative coming specifically from this unit.

The Donbass authorities have not yet identified the agent deployed. Yan Gagin, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS that the victims suffered from "severe dizziness, nausea and vomiting".