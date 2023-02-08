American journalist Seymour Hersh - who broke the story of the Mỹ Lai massacre in Vietnam, the acts of torture in Abu Ghraib, and even the fake sarin gas attack in Syria - has just revealed how the Nord Stream gas pipelines were sabotaged [1].

US Navy divers planted explosives under Nord Stream 1 and 2, in the course of NATO’s “Operation Baltops 22” from 5 to17 June 2022, which were then set off by the Norwegians on 26 September by dropping a buoy from an airplane causing them to explode.

The operation was directed by Jacob Sullivan (National Security Advisor), Antony Blinken (Secretary of State) and Victoria Nuland (Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs). These three figures belong to the very restricted circle of philosopher Leo Strauss’ disciples. The planning began in December 2021, i.e. two months before Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, in keeping with Security Council resolution 2202 (presented as an “invasion” by NATO propaganda)

On 7 February 2022, while hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Joe Biden said: “If Russia invades … there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2. We will bring it to an end."

In June 2022, the Norwegian Parliament adopted a military agreement with the United States granting them unlimited access to and unrestricted use of four areas of its territory.

The operation was executed by the US Navy in such a way as to avoid having to report to Congress, while the Special Forces Command (SoCom) is under obligation to do so.

This sabotage is the most serious terrorist act perpetrated since the Second World War.

The injured parties are the owners of the gas pipelines, the Russian-German-Dutch-French company domiciled in Switzerland, Nord Stream AG. The fallout from this sabotage has devastated the economy of the European Union, causing a staggering rise in energy prices and a string of bankruptcies.