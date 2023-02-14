Romanian senator Diana Ivanovici Soșoacă, speaking on 8 February before the Romanian Parliament, observed that:

– One minute before seismographers detected the earthquake, Turkish gas and oil pipelines were shut down (NB. This is the only allegation we were unable to verify).

– 24 hours before the earthquake, 10 Western countries recalled their ambassadors from Ankara.

– 5 days before the earthquake, several Western countries, including Romania, issued a travel warning to Turkey without providing a motivation.

The earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria was followed by more than 150 aftershocks, the most violent being the sencond one, not the first. Atypically, it had no epicenter, but erupted along a fault line over several hundred kilometers. Further tremors are likely to occur, including in Istanbul.

Moreover :

Some 15 Turkish companies, which import $18.5 million worth of equipment from the United States, have been re-exporting it to a dozen Russian firms, targeted by the coercive measures unilaterally imposed by Washington [1].

Turkey dismissed U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence Brian Nelson, who traveled to Ankara to demand an end to Turkish military exports to Russia and to Turkey’s opposition to Sweden’s accession to NATO [2].

The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, on 26 September 2022, was publicly announced by U.S. President Joe Biden, at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as an operation that he would envisage in the event of a Russian intervention in Ukraine. Shortly thereafter, Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland made a similar statement during a hearing before the United States Congress [3].

– During World War II, the United States had successfully experimented with ways of provoking tsunamis, as New Zealand declassified documents have revealed [4].

– At the end of the Vietnam War, the United States and the Soviet Union agreed to refrain from any act of war related to the use of the environment and signed the “Convention on the ban on using environmental modification techniques for military purposes or any other hostile purposes” (1976) [5]. This treaty (not signed by France) prohibits "Any technique for changing – through the deliberate manipulation of natural processes – the dynamics, composition or structure of the earth (article II)", which clearly includes earthquakes.

– With the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the United States recruited those scientists associated with the Pamir program which had successfully provoked earthquakes [6].

Voltaire Network had already entertained the possibility, in 2010, when the earthquake that devastated Haiti coincided precisely with the launching of a Pentagon exercise supposedly aimed at coordinating and deploying private aid in disaster areas [7]. In this case, Senator Diana Ivanovici Soșoacă goes further, interpreting these elements to indicate that the earthquake in Turquie and Syria was deliberately caused by the United States.

What is abundantly clear is that the Biden administration feels no compassion for the victims since it has prohibited any deployment of Western aid in Syria, with the exception of the Idlib region still controlled by Western-sponsored jihadists. Admittedly, State Secretary Antony Blinken boasted that the United States is providing Turkey with the lion’s share of the aid. However, it is not the impression shared by the people that we contacted on the spot.