Based on our own international network of reporters and correspondents we have created over the past six months, edited and constantly improved a weekly newsletter dedicated to the end of Western hegemony and the transition to a multipolar world.

Voltaire, International Newsletter is now published in six languages.

This exceptional tool is only accessible by subscription:

– Dutch

Jaarabonnement: 150 euro

Maandelijks abonnement: 15 euro

– English

Yearly subscription: 150 euros

Monthly subscription: 15 euros

– French

Souscription annuelle : 150 euros

Souscription mensuelle : 15 euros

– German

Jahresabonnement: 150 Euro

Monatsabonnement: 15 Euro

– Italian

Sottoscrizione annuale: 150 euro

Sottoscrizione mensile: 15 euro

– Spanish

Abono anual: 150€

Abono mensual: 15€

Contents of N°28:

– Editorial: Military Balance 2023

– How the FBI Spread the Myth of "Russian Disinformation"

– Twitter and physician censorship

– Beginning of the parliamentary inquiry into the Biden family

– US economic figures

– Sequel to "Chinese spy balloons"

– NED vs. Republican Media

– For Democrat Ocasio-Cortez, loving your enemies is fascist

– New Democratic Senator Against Benjamin Netanyahu’s Policy

– Nikki Haley is running for president in 2024

– Joe Biden in Poland

– David Malpass leaves the World Bank

– Nicaragua deports 200 ’traitors’ to US

– Resignation of Nicola Sturgeon

– Anti-parliamentary French parliamentarians

– French government’s pension reform project becomes incoherent

– Hollywood and the French military

– France fears Russian invasion of Ukraine through Belarus

– Another EU MEP in pre-trial detention

– Church of England allows blessings for same-sex couples

– Publication of Munich Security Conference 2023 report

– Romania denies Volodymyr Zelensky’s allegations

– Ukraine presents possible liberation of Transnistria as an attack on Moldova

– Weapons seized by NATO around the world are now channeled to Ukraine

– Elon Musk restricts the Ukrainian army use of Starlink

– Russia allows saying that it has invaded Ukraine, if...

– NATO coordinates its satellite systems

– NATO becomes a coalition of the willing

– NATO Coordination Centre kept away from Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

– According to the SVR, the Pentagon recruits Asian and Caucasian jihadists

– Russians now also save in UAE currency

– Tunisia continues the judicialization of the Muslim Brotherhood

– Algerian army works with Russian counterpart

– What Sergey Lavrov negotiated in Sudan

– Malawi drops charges against Martha Chizuma

– The policy of Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition

– Israeli protest against Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition

– Arab League condemns Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition policy

– Israel interfered in 33 presidential elections abroad

– World Jewish Congress horrified by Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition remarks

– China denounces US behavior towards Syrian earthquake victims

– The new UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs is an MI6 officer

– Iraq tries to help Syrians with oil

– According to Romanian Senator, the US triggered the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

– Israel helps earthquake-stricken Turks

– Iran inaugurates underground air base

– Ibrahim Raisi in Beijing

– CIA recovers all opponents of Iranian regime, including Nazis

– China blinds Philippine border guards

– Who will succeed Kim Jong-un?

– Japan vs. "Chinese spy balloons"

– Hearing of China by the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights