Contents of N°28:

 Editorial: Military Balance 2023
 How the FBI Spread the Myth of "Russian Disinformation"
 Twitter and physician censorship
 Beginning of the parliamentary inquiry into the Biden family
 US economic figures
 Sequel to "Chinese spy balloons"
 NED vs. Republican Media
 For Democrat Ocasio-Cortez, loving your enemies is fascist
 New Democratic Senator Against Benjamin Netanyahu’s Policy
 Nikki Haley is running for president in 2024
 Joe Biden in Poland
 David Malpass leaves the World Bank
 Nicaragua deports 200 ’traitors’ to US
 Resignation of Nicola Sturgeon
 Anti-parliamentary French parliamentarians
 French government’s pension reform project becomes incoherent
 Hollywood and the French military
 France fears Russian invasion of Ukraine through Belarus
 Another EU MEP in pre-trial detention
 Church of England allows blessings for same-sex couples
 Publication of Munich Security Conference 2023 report
 Romania denies Volodymyr Zelensky’s allegations
 Ukraine presents possible liberation of Transnistria as an attack on Moldova
 Weapons seized by NATO around the world are now channeled to Ukraine
 Elon Musk restricts the Ukrainian army use of Starlink
 Russia allows saying that it has invaded Ukraine, if...
 NATO coordinates its satellite systems
 NATO becomes a coalition of the willing
 NATO Coordination Centre kept away from Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria
 According to the SVR, the Pentagon recruits Asian and Caucasian jihadists
 Russians now also save in UAE currency
 Tunisia continues the judicialization of the Muslim Brotherhood
 Algerian army works with Russian counterpart
 What Sergey Lavrov negotiated in Sudan
 Malawi drops charges against Martha Chizuma
 The policy of Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition
 Israeli protest against Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition
 Arab League condemns Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition policy
 Israel interfered in 33 presidential elections abroad
 World Jewish Congress horrified by Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition remarks
 China denounces US behavior towards Syrian earthquake victims
 The new UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs is an MI6 officer
 Iraq tries to help Syrians with oil
 According to Romanian Senator, the US triggered the earthquake in Turkey and Syria
 Israel helps earthquake-stricken Turks
 Iran inaugurates underground air base
 Ibrahim Raisi in Beijing
 CIA recovers all opponents of Iranian regime, including Nazis
 China blinds Philippine border guards
 Who will succeed Kim Jong-un?
 Japan vs. "Chinese spy balloons"
 Hearing of China by the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights