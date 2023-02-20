Based on our own international network of reporters and correspondents we have created over the past six months, edited and constantly improved a weekly newsletter dedicated to the end of Western hegemony and the transition to a multipolar world.
Voltaire, International Newsletter is now published in six languages.
This exceptional tool is only accessible by subscription
Contents of N°28:
– Editorial: Military Balance 2023
– How the FBI Spread the Myth of "Russian Disinformation"
– Twitter and physician censorship
– Beginning of the parliamentary inquiry into the Biden family
– US economic figures
– Sequel to "Chinese spy balloons"
– NED vs. Republican Media
– For Democrat Ocasio-Cortez, loving your enemies is fascist
– New Democratic Senator Against Benjamin Netanyahu’s Policy
– Nikki Haley is running for president in 2024
– Joe Biden in Poland
– David Malpass leaves the World Bank
– Nicaragua deports 200 ’traitors’ to US
– Resignation of Nicola Sturgeon
– Anti-parliamentary French parliamentarians
– French government’s pension reform project becomes incoherent
– Hollywood and the French military
– France fears Russian invasion of Ukraine through Belarus
– Another EU MEP in pre-trial detention
– Church of England allows blessings for same-sex couples
– Publication of Munich Security Conference 2023 report
– Romania denies Volodymyr Zelensky’s allegations
– Ukraine presents possible liberation of Transnistria as an attack on Moldova
– Weapons seized by NATO around the world are now channeled to Ukraine
– Elon Musk restricts the Ukrainian army use of Starlink
– Russia allows saying that it has invaded Ukraine, if...
– NATO coordinates its satellite systems
– NATO becomes a coalition of the willing
– NATO Coordination Centre kept away from Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria
– According to the SVR, the Pentagon recruits Asian and Caucasian jihadists
– Russians now also save in UAE currency
– Tunisia continues the judicialization of the Muslim Brotherhood
– Algerian army works with Russian counterpart
– What Sergey Lavrov negotiated in Sudan
– Malawi drops charges against Martha Chizuma
– The policy of Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition
– Israeli protest against Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition
– Arab League condemns Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition policy
– Israel interfered in 33 presidential elections abroad
– World Jewish Congress horrified by Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition remarks
– China denounces US behavior towards Syrian earthquake victims
– The new UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs is an MI6 officer
– Iraq tries to help Syrians with oil
– According to Romanian Senator, the US triggered the earthquake in Turkey and Syria
– Israel helps earthquake-stricken Turks
– Iran inaugurates underground air base
– Ibrahim Raisi in Beijing
– CIA recovers all opponents of Iranian regime, including Nazis
– China blinds Philippine border guards
– Who will succeed Kim Jong-un?
– Japan vs. "Chinese spy balloons"
– Hearing of China by the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights
