According to the Damascus Institute of Seismology, the blue flash that was seen in Turkey and northern Syria just before the earthquake does not match any previous sightings.

This observation reinforces the hypothesis that the earthquake did not occur naturally, but was brought about.

Let’s remember that after the Soviet experiments aimed at creating small earthquakes to prevent large ones and those carried out by the United States to generate storms, a disarmament treaty - Convention on the ban on using environmental modification techniques for military purposes or any other hostile purposes - was signed between the two countries in 1976. It has since been signed and ratified by 48 others.

During the dismantling of the Soviet Union, the Russian scientists working on the Pamir project were sponged up by its American counterpart HAARP (High frequency active auroral research program).