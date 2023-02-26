Based on our own international network of reporters and correspondents we have created over the past six months, edited and constantly improved a weekly newsletter dedicated to the end of Western hegemony and the transition to a multipolar world.
Voltaire, International Newsletter is now published in six languages.
Contents of N°29:
– Editorial: China’s Conception of International Relations
– According to Washington, Al-Qaeda’s new emir lives in Iran
– Continuation of the opaque 2020 US presidential election
– How can the United States condemn Wagner?
– Joe Biden fit for Office
– Christian Revival in the USA
– The US battle of gas stoves
– Sinaloa Cartel Moves to Arizona
– Parliamentary inquiries into the withdrawal from Afghanistan
– Parliamentary Inquiry into the Biden Family
– Protest in Washington against the war in Ukraine
– Blinken-Wang Meeting
– The US must rethink its military use of space
– US lawmakers against Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies
– Biden Administration at Munich Security Conference
– Ecuadorian president accused of being linked to cartels
– Resumption of civil war in Colombia
– Continuation of the coup against Peruvian President Pedro Castillo
– Pope Francis takes up the fundamentalists’ question
– Stay-behind: the former Danish Minister of Defense indicted
– Czechia provides Ukrainian army
– Hungary reorganizes its armies
– Drastic increase in asylum applications in the EU
– Norway sinks into war
– The West is running out of ammo
– President Zelensky talks about his potential defeat in Donbass
– Chinese Remarks at Munich Security Conference
– Precautionary measure in the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict
– News from Yevgeny Prigozhin
– The revelations of Vladislav Surkov
– Russia rethinks its participation in the New START Disarmament Treaty
– Possible solution in Libya
– Tunisian justice ready to indict Rached Ghannouchi
– Peace mediation in Ukraine of the Brazzaville Foundation
– Mali reacts to Charles Michel’s accusations
– Burkina Faso against terrorism
– African Union expels Israel’s ambassador
– Former allies of Benjamin Netanyahu protest against his new policies
– Pfizer documents on Israeli government commitments
– Israel attacks Nablus
– Benjamin Netanyahu ready to bomb Iran
– Washington ready to condemn Netanyahu to save ’two-state solution’
– Lebanese parliamentarians in Damascus
– Nasrallah-Netanyahu controversy
– Israeli bombing in Damascus
– Bashar al-Assad in Oman
– Question on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria
– Turkish Space Agency update on the earthquake
– Saudi Arabia talks about an upcoming normalization with Syria
– Towards abolition of Iraqi Kurdistan?
– Cambodia recovers jewelry stolen by Douglas Latchford
– Risk of famine in North Korea
– Resumption of direct Sino-Japanese talks
– China masters aerobic engines
