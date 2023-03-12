Based on our own international network of reporters and correspondents we have created over the past six months, edited and constantly improved a weekly newsletter dedicated to the end of Western hegemony and the transition to a multipolar world.

Voltaire, International Newsletter is now published in six languages.

Contents of N°31:

EDITORIAL

– Who defines West’s secret geopolitical agenda?

AMERICAS

– Democrats are much more imperialist than Republicans

– Native Americans bypass the Bureau of Indian Affairs

– Biden proposes voting rights reform

– 10 minutes of Blinken-Lavrov talks

– A presidential candidate asks $1 from each of his voters

– Steve Bannon denounces Rupert Murdoch

– Fake US arms shipments to Ukraine

– War Powers Act called into question

– Official version of Capitol Riot questioned

– The only existing version of Nord Stream’s sabotage questioned

– Americans don’t trust Joe Biden’s Ukraine policy

– Congress threatens to militarily attack Mexico

– The battle for gas stoves goes on

– Argentina questions leonine agreements of the Falklands War

EUROPE

– Report on the Manchester Arena bombing

– UK considers law against illegal immigration

– The French against Macron’s reform

– Germany now independent of Russian hydrocarbons

– Germany wrongly accuses Iran

– One-on-one between Scholz and Biden

– Norway reaps benefits from Nord Stream sabotage

– John Paul II did not denounce pedophile priests

– Hungary for a ceasefire in Ukraine

– European states and Israel’s evolution

– The EU and production of 155mm shells

– Switzerland lifts anti-Syrian “sanctions”

– Glencore pleads guilty to bribery

– Serbia will not recognize Kosovo

– Major cleanup goes on in Ukraine

– Belarusian presidential candidate sentenced in absentia

– "Russian Volunteer Corps in Ukraine" attacks on Russian soil

– Relations between the Russian Army and the Wagner Group

– Relations between Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of his armed forces

– Transparency International banned in Russia

– Russia introduces simplified visas

– "We can, together with other countries, drive the final nail in the coffin of the neo-colonial aspirations of the Western world"

AFRICA

– Morocco positions itself on the cannabis extract market

– Malian imams against the draft constitution

– Central African Republic condemns Western looting

– François Bozizé covered by Washington

– Emmanuel Macron’s difficult trip to Congo

– De-escalation between DRC and Rwanda

– Russia offers fertilizer to Malawi

– South Africa reduces its embassy in Tel Aviv

ASIA

– Israeli army pushes former Knesset speaker

– UN Human Rights Council deflects investigation into Beirut port explosion

– Hamas’ self-criticism

– US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Illegally Visits Syria

– Israel bombs supplies for Syrian earthquake victims

– Saudi Arabia moves closer to Syria

– Alcohol banned in Iraq

– Royal Navy seizes weapons destined for Yemen

– Turkish opposition unites

– EU to declare Iran’s Revolutionary Guards terrorists

– IAEA signs agreement with Iran

– Investigation into the poisoning of young Iranian women

– Fire at a refugee camp in Bangladesh

– Kem Sokha imprisoned

– South Korea exports arms

– North Korea warns against intercepting its missiles

– Question about succession in North Korea

– Former Hiroshima mayor for universal commitment not to use atomic bomb first

– Wild animals take over Fukushima again

– Japan negotiates compensation for Korean ’comfort women’ and forced laborer’s

– How Japanese government controls TV media

– Taiwan cries wolf

– Taiwan dreads TSMC relocation

– Germany will not defend Taiwan

– China Increases the People’s Liberation Army’s budget

– China toughens its tone against the US

– China participates in US Cobra Gold 2023 military exercises

OCEANIA

– Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

– John McCain’s widow to head the World Food Programme

In addition, our documentary supplement presents some fifty official reports and documents from six different states.