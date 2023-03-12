Based on our own international network of reporters and correspondents we have created over the past six months, edited and constantly improved a weekly newsletter dedicated to the end of Western hegemony and the transition to a multipolar world.
Voltaire, International Newsletter is now published in six languages.
This exceptional tool is only accessible by subscription:
– English
Yearly subscription: 150 euros
Monthly subscription: 15 euros
Contents of N°31:
EDITORIAL:
– Who defines West’s secret geopolitical agenda?
AMERICAS
– Democrats are much more imperialist than Republicans
– Native Americans bypass the Bureau of Indian Affairs
– Biden proposes voting rights reform
– 10 minutes of Blinken-Lavrov talks
– A presidential candidate asks $1 from each of his voters
– Steve Bannon denounces Rupert Murdoch
– Fake US arms shipments to Ukraine
– War Powers Act called into question
– Official version of Capitol Riot questioned
– The only existing version of Nord Stream’s sabotage questioned
– Americans don’t trust Joe Biden’s Ukraine policy
– Congress threatens to militarily attack Mexico
– The battle for gas stoves goes on
– Argentina questions leonine agreements of the Falklands War
EUROPE
– Report on the Manchester Arena bombing
– UK considers law against illegal immigration
– The French against Macron’s reform
– Germany now independent of Russian hydrocarbons
– Germany wrongly accuses Iran
– One-on-one between Scholz and Biden
– Norway reaps benefits from Nord Stream sabotage
– John Paul II did not denounce pedophile priests
– Hungary for a ceasefire in Ukraine
– European states and Israel’s evolution
– The EU and production of 155mm shells
– Switzerland lifts anti-Syrian “sanctions”
– Glencore pleads guilty to bribery
– Serbia will not recognize Kosovo
– Major cleanup goes on in Ukraine
– Belarusian presidential candidate sentenced in absentia
– "Russian Volunteer Corps in Ukraine" attacks on Russian soil
– Relations between the Russian Army and the Wagner Group
– Relations between Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of his armed forces
– Transparency International banned in Russia
– Russia introduces simplified visas
– "We can, together with other countries, drive the final nail in the coffin of the neo-colonial aspirations of the Western world"
AFRICA
– Morocco positions itself on the cannabis extract market
– Malian imams against the draft constitution
– Central African Republic condemns Western looting
– François Bozizé covered by Washington
– Emmanuel Macron’s difficult trip to Congo
– De-escalation between DRC and Rwanda
– Russia offers fertilizer to Malawi
– South Africa reduces its embassy in Tel Aviv
ASIA
– Israeli army pushes former Knesset speaker
– UN Human Rights Council deflects investigation into Beirut port explosion
– Hamas’ self-criticism
– US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Illegally Visits Syria
– Israel bombs supplies for Syrian earthquake victims
– Saudi Arabia moves closer to Syria
– Alcohol banned in Iraq
– Royal Navy seizes weapons destined for Yemen
– Turkish opposition unites
– EU to declare Iran’s Revolutionary Guards terrorists
– IAEA signs agreement with Iran
– Investigation into the poisoning of young Iranian women
– Fire at a refugee camp in Bangladesh
– Kem Sokha imprisoned
– South Korea exports arms
– North Korea warns against intercepting its missiles
– Question about succession in North Korea
– Former Hiroshima mayor for universal commitment not to use atomic bomb first
– Wild animals take over Fukushima again
– Japan negotiates compensation for Korean ’comfort women’ and forced laborer’s
– How Japanese government controls TV media
– Taiwan cries wolf
– Taiwan dreads TSMC relocation
– Germany will not defend Taiwan
– China Increases the People’s Liberation Army’s budget
– China toughens its tone against the US
– China participates in US Cobra Gold 2023 military exercises
OCEANIA
– Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines
INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS
– John McCain’s widow to head the World Food Programme
In addition, our documentary supplement presents some fifty official reports and documents from six different states.
