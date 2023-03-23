The Romanian Senate is debating a proposal tabled by Diana Iovanovici Șoșoacă to annex the former Romanian territories occupied by present-day Moldova and Ukraine under the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact (1939).

According to article 3 of the draft bill: "Romania will annex the historical territories that it owned, respectively, Northern Bukovyna, Hertsa region, Bugeac (Cahul, Bolgrad, Izmail), historical Maramures and Snake Island." These territories are inhabited by 1 million people.