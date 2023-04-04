The world is changing, things are moving fast. The old world is already dead while a new world is only emerging.

87% of the world’s population does not share the Western view on the war in Ukraine. Their governments see that the United States is nothing more than a paper tiger. They now refuse to obey the dictates of the G7.

You may not know anything about it and it’s natural: Western news agencies don’t relay this kind of news. They hide the debacle from you. So, we have gathered correspondents from five continents and we publish a weekly newsletter to give you access to the work of a news agency. In Voltaire, International Newsletter you will find contextualized news, unbiased facts placed in their historical background.

This wealth of information is only available by subscription:

– Dutch

Jaarabonnement: 150 euro

Maandelijks abonnement: 15 euro

– English

Yearly subscription: 150 euros

Monthly subscription: 15 euros

– French

Souscription annuelle : 150 euros

Souscription mensuelle : 15 euros

– German

Jahresabonnement: 150 Euro

Monatsabonnement: 15 Euro

– Italian

Sottoscrizione annuale: 150 euro

Sottoscrizione mensile: 15 euro

– Spanish

Abono anual: 150€

Abono mensual: 15€

Contents of N°34:

EDITORIAL

– Attack on illegal US military bases in Syria

AMERICAS

– US goal in the war in Ukraine

– US hypersonic weapon test fails

– According to General Glen VanHerck, the U.S. will soon be under siege

– What is the biggest threat to the US according to Trump?

– Joe Biden bans some spying software

– Continuation of the parliamentary inquiry into the Bidens’ corruption

– Two conceptions of freedom of speech in the USA

– An audit of US aid to Ukraine in question

– Ukraine’s Importance to Americans

– Fox News pro-Trump again

– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and TikTok

– Will Kevin McCarthy receive the President of Taiwan?

– Setbacks of the US Army recruiting campaign

– Implementation and project of the Salvadoran President

– Sino-Brazilian trade shifts to yuan and real

EUROPE

– Non-financial corporations’ debt

– Prince Harry vs. Daily Mail

– A new Scottish Prime Minister

– Holy See Expands Responsibility for Reporting Sex Offenders

– Council of Europe concerned about repression of demonstrations in France

– Police protest replaces pension reform protest in French media

– King Charles III’s visit to France postponed

– France supports the EU’s Global Gateway

– World Bank supports President Macron’s pension reform

– Five French banks raided

– France recognizes the Holodomor

– TotalEnergies buys Emirati gas in yuan

– Measures in favor of consumers in Portugal

– Mega-strike in Germany

– Russia warns Sweden

– Hungary would not arrest Vladimir Putin

– Hungary hostile to Sweden’s accession to NATO

– Serbia does not forget NATO’s illegal bombing

– Zelensky on verge of nervous breakdown

– Ukraine expels clerics loyal to Moscow Patriarchate

– Ukrainian secret unit to injure Russian soldiers

– Russia tests its arsenal

– Russian nuclear missiles in Belarus

AFRICA

– EU-Morocco fisheries negotiations

– Morocco and Indian and Chinese investors

– Reform of the Sudanese army

– Meeting of the armies of the two Libya

– Burkina Faso shocked by France 24 interview with terrorist leader

– The return of Jean-Pierre Bemba

– South Africa and the ICC

ASIA

– Israeli NGOs accuse their country of torture

– Knesset protects Benjamin Netanyahu

– Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses his defense minister

– Coming restoration of Saudi-Syrian diplomatic relations

– Barbara Leaf discusses the complete collapse of Lebanon

– Iran changes its economic strategy in Syria

– Iranian-Jordanian negotiations

– Kurdish regional government orders Türkiye to stop exporting oil stolen from Iraq

– SNB President resigns

– Saudi Arabia partners with SCO

– Türkiye shocked by reception of terrorists in French Senate

– Complaint to the ICC over the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria

– Myanmar dissolves Aung San Suu Kyi’s party

– South Korea shocked by Japanese textbooks

– North Korea’s arsenal

– Philippines joins Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership

– State Department official’s discreet trip to China

– The Chinese army stealth underwater?

– BYD ahead of Tesla

– European leaders in China

– Former Taiwan President Supports Unification of the Two Chinas

– Boao Forum for Asia 2023

– Convening of the first China-Central Asia Summit

– China helps poor countries

– Japanese reactions to their Prime Minister’s policy

– U.S. warns Japan