Contents of N°34:

EDITORIAL

 Attack on illegal US military bases in Syria

AMERICAS

 US goal in the war in Ukraine
 US hypersonic weapon test fails
 According to General Glen VanHerck, the U.S. will soon be under siege
 What is the biggest threat to the US according to Trump?
 Joe Biden bans some spying software
 Continuation of the parliamentary inquiry into the Bidens’ corruption
 Two conceptions of freedom of speech in the USA
 An audit of US aid to Ukraine in question
 Ukraine’s Importance to Americans
 Fox News pro-Trump again
 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and TikTok
 Will Kevin McCarthy receive the President of Taiwan?
 Setbacks of the US Army recruiting campaign
 Implementation and project of the Salvadoran President
 Sino-Brazilian trade shifts to yuan and real

EUROPE

 Non-financial corporations’ debt
 Prince Harry vs. Daily Mail
 A new Scottish Prime Minister
 Holy See Expands Responsibility for Reporting Sex Offenders
 Council of Europe concerned about repression of demonstrations in France
 Police protest replaces pension reform protest in French media
 King Charles III’s visit to France postponed
 France supports the EU’s Global Gateway
 World Bank supports President Macron’s pension reform
 Five French banks raided
 France recognizes the Holodomor
 TotalEnergies buys Emirati gas in yuan
 Measures in favor of consumers in Portugal
 Mega-strike in Germany
 Russia warns Sweden
 Hungary would not arrest Vladimir Putin
 Hungary hostile to Sweden’s accession to NATO
 Serbia does not forget NATO’s illegal bombing
 Zelensky on verge of nervous breakdown
 Ukraine expels clerics loyal to Moscow Patriarchate
 Ukrainian secret unit to injure Russian soldiers
 Russia tests its arsenal
 Russian nuclear missiles in Belarus

AFRICA

 EU-Morocco fisheries negotiations
 Morocco and Indian and Chinese investors
 Reform of the Sudanese army
 Meeting of the armies of the two Libya
 Burkina Faso shocked by France 24 interview with terrorist leader
 The return of Jean-Pierre Bemba
 South Africa and the ICC

ASIA

 Israeli NGOs accuse their country of torture
 Knesset protects Benjamin Netanyahu
 Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses his defense minister
 Coming restoration of Saudi-Syrian diplomatic relations
 Barbara Leaf discusses the complete collapse of Lebanon
 Iran changes its economic strategy in Syria
 Iranian-Jordanian negotiations
 Kurdish regional government orders Türkiye to stop exporting oil stolen from Iraq
 SNB President resigns
 Saudi Arabia partners with SCO
 Türkiye shocked by reception of terrorists in French Senate
 Complaint to the ICC over the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria
 Myanmar dissolves Aung San Suu Kyi’s party
 South Korea shocked by Japanese textbooks
 North Korea’s arsenal
 Philippines joins Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership
 State Department official’s discreet trip to China
 The Chinese army stealth underwater?
 BYD ahead of Tesla
 European leaders in China
 Former Taiwan President Supports Unification of the Two Chinas
 Boao Forum for Asia 2023
 Convening of the first China-Central Asia Summit
 China helps poor countries
 Japanese reactions to their Prime Minister’s policy
 U.S. warns Japan