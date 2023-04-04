The world is changing, things are moving fast. The old world is already dead while a new world is only emerging.
87% of the world’s population does not share the Western view on the war in Ukraine. Their governments see that the United States is nothing more than a paper tiger. They now refuse to obey the dictates of the G7.
You may not know anything about it and it’s natural: Western news agencies don’t relay this kind of news. They hide the debacle from you. So, we have gathered correspondents from five continents and we publish a weekly newsletter to give you access to the work of a news agency. In Voltaire, International Newsletter you will find contextualized news, unbiased facts placed in their historical background.
This wealth of information is only available by subscription:
– Dutch
Jaarabonnement: 150 euro
Maandelijks abonnement: 15 euro
– English
Yearly subscription: 150 euros
Monthly subscription: 15 euros
– French
Souscription annuelle : 150 euros
Souscription mensuelle : 15 euros
– German
Jahresabonnement: 150 Euro
Monatsabonnement: 15 Euro
– Italian
Sottoscrizione annuale: 150 euro
Sottoscrizione mensile: 15 euro
– Spanish
Abono anual: 150€
Abono mensual: 15€
Contents of N°34:
EDITORIAL
– Attack on illegal US military bases in Syria
AMERICAS
– US goal in the war in Ukraine
– US hypersonic weapon test fails
– According to General Glen VanHerck, the U.S. will soon be under siege
– What is the biggest threat to the US according to Trump?
– Joe Biden bans some spying software
– Continuation of the parliamentary inquiry into the Bidens’ corruption
– Two conceptions of freedom of speech in the USA
– An audit of US aid to Ukraine in question
– Ukraine’s Importance to Americans
– Fox News pro-Trump again
– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and TikTok
– Will Kevin McCarthy receive the President of Taiwan?
– Setbacks of the US Army recruiting campaign
– Implementation and project of the Salvadoran President
– Sino-Brazilian trade shifts to yuan and real
EUROPE
– Non-financial corporations’ debt
– Prince Harry vs. Daily Mail
– A new Scottish Prime Minister
– Holy See Expands Responsibility for Reporting Sex Offenders
– Council of Europe concerned about repression of demonstrations in France
– Police protest replaces pension reform protest in French media
– King Charles III’s visit to France postponed
– France supports the EU’s Global Gateway
– World Bank supports President Macron’s pension reform
– Five French banks raided
– France recognizes the Holodomor
– TotalEnergies buys Emirati gas in yuan
– Measures in favor of consumers in Portugal
– Mega-strike in Germany
– Russia warns Sweden
– Hungary would not arrest Vladimir Putin
– Hungary hostile to Sweden’s accession to NATO
– Serbia does not forget NATO’s illegal bombing
– Zelensky on verge of nervous breakdown
– Ukraine expels clerics loyal to Moscow Patriarchate
– Ukrainian secret unit to injure Russian soldiers
– Russia tests its arsenal
– Russian nuclear missiles in Belarus
AFRICA
– EU-Morocco fisheries negotiations
– Morocco and Indian and Chinese investors
– Reform of the Sudanese army
– Meeting of the armies of the two Libya
– Burkina Faso shocked by France 24 interview with terrorist leader
– The return of Jean-Pierre Bemba
– South Africa and the ICC
ASIA
– Israeli NGOs accuse their country of torture
– Knesset protects Benjamin Netanyahu
– Benjamin Netanyahu dismisses his defense minister
– Coming restoration of Saudi-Syrian diplomatic relations
– Barbara Leaf discusses the complete collapse of Lebanon
– Iran changes its economic strategy in Syria
– Iranian-Jordanian negotiations
– Kurdish regional government orders Türkiye to stop exporting oil stolen from Iraq
– SNB President resigns
– Saudi Arabia partners with SCO
– Türkiye shocked by reception of terrorists in French Senate
– Complaint to the ICC over the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria
– Myanmar dissolves Aung San Suu Kyi’s party
– South Korea shocked by Japanese textbooks
– North Korea’s arsenal
– Philippines joins Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership
– State Department official’s discreet trip to China
– The Chinese army stealth underwater?
– BYD ahead of Tesla
– European leaders in China
– Former Taiwan President Supports Unification of the Two Chinas
– Boao Forum for Asia 2023
– Convening of the first China-Central Asia Summit
– China helps poor countries
– Japanese reactions to their Prime Minister’s policy
– U.S. warns Japan
