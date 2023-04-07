The world is changing, things are moving fast. The old world is already dead while a new world is only emerging.

87% of the world’s population does not share the Western view on the war in Ukraine. Their governments see that the United States is nothing more than a paper tiger. They now refuse to obey the dictates of the G7.

You may not know anything about it and it’s natural: Western news agencies don’t relay this kind of news. They hide the debacle from you. So, we have gathered correspondents from five continents and we publish a weekly newsletter to give you access to the work of a news agency. In Voltaire, International Newsletter you will find contextualized news, unbiased facts placed in their historical background.

This wealth of information is only available by subscription:

Contents of N°35:

EDITORIAL

– Towards a martial censorship law in the USA?

AMERICAS

– Indictment of Donald Trump by the State of New York

– Proposal to no longer issue US visas to Chinese

– Release of the main defendant of the Capitol riot

– Should officials who censored information be condemned?

– New revelation on the commission of inquiry into the events of Jan 6, 2021

– General Milley does not believe in a Ukrainian victory nor an attack on Taiwan in 2023

– Bill Clinton regrets denuclearizing Ukraine

– Continuation of the anti-corruption investigation in Venezuela

EUROPE

– Britain’s financial primacy under threat

– French government communicates in the adult entertainment press

– Former Lafarge CEO denies supporting Daesh in Syria

– France will judge three Syrian personalities in abstentia

– Emmanuel Macron’s trip to China

– Finland joins NATO

– Poland discriminates against Russian fencers

– Hungary observes EU developments on Ukraine

– Ursula von der Leyen condemns the “yellow peril”

– Ukraine places Orthodox Metropolitan of the Kiev Caves under house arrest

– Oleksiy Danilov presents Ukrainian plan for "the Day After"

– NATO command center reportedly destroyed in Ukraine

– Ukraine secretly resumes contacts with Kremlin

– Belarus prepares for war

– Russia takes over rotating presidency of UN Security Council

– US journalist caught red handed and arrested for espionage in Russia

– Member of Navalny’s organization carries out a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg

– NATO spends more on Ukraine than Russia does on its military budget

AFRICA

– Algeria opposes any foreign military intervention in the Sahel

– Burkina Faso expels two French journalists

– Uganda supports Russia

– M23 slow to withdraw from DRC

ASIA

– Major oil producers cut production

– Increase in Israeli attacks on Syria

– Israel resumes hostilities at Al-Aqsa Mosque

– Lebanon

– Syrian Foreign Minister in Egypt

– Saudi Arabia to invite Syria to next Arab League summit

– UAE helps Syrians affected by earthquake

– TotalEnergies in Iraq again

– Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes advantage of Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s clumsiness

– Erdogan invites Putin

– The International Court of Justice rules against the US in favor of Iran

– Rahul Gandhi’s sentence suspended

– Macron and von der Leyen’s trip to China

– Beijing interprets its agreement with the Holy See

– Japan takes anti-China action

OCEANIA

– US Influence on Australian Defense