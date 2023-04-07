The world is changing, things are moving fast. The old world is already dead while a new world is only emerging.
87% of the world’s population does not share the Western view on the war in Ukraine. Their governments see that the United States is nothing more than a paper tiger. They now refuse to obey the dictates of the G7.
You may not know anything about it and it’s natural: Western news agencies don’t relay this kind of news. They hide the debacle from you. So, we have gathered correspondents from five continents and we publish a weekly newsletter to give you access to the work of a news agency. In Voltaire, International Newsletter you will find contextualized news, unbiased facts placed in their historical background.
This wealth of information is only available by subscription:
– Dutch
Jaarabonnement: 150 euro
Maandelijks abonnement: 15 euro
– English
Yearly subscription: 150 euros
Monthly subscription: 15 euros
– French
Souscription annuelle : 150 euros
Souscription mensuelle : 15 euros
– German
Jahresabonnement: 150 Euro
Monatsabonnement: 15 Euro
– Italian
Sottoscrizione annuale: 150 euro
Sottoscrizione mensile: 15 euro
– Spanish
Abono anual: 150€
Abono mensual: 15€
Contents of N°35:
EDITORIAL
– Towards a martial censorship law in the USA?
AMERICAS
– Indictment of Donald Trump by the State of New York
– Proposal to no longer issue US visas to Chinese
– Release of the main defendant of the Capitol riot
– Should officials who censored information be condemned?
– New revelation on the commission of inquiry into the events of Jan 6, 2021
– General Milley does not believe in a Ukrainian victory nor an attack on Taiwan in 2023
– Bill Clinton regrets denuclearizing Ukraine
– Continuation of the anti-corruption investigation in Venezuela
EUROPE
– Britain’s financial primacy under threat
– French government communicates in the adult entertainment press
– Former Lafarge CEO denies supporting Daesh in Syria
– France will judge three Syrian personalities in abstentia
– Emmanuel Macron’s trip to China
– Finland joins NATO
– Poland discriminates against Russian fencers
– Hungary observes EU developments on Ukraine
– Ursula von der Leyen condemns the “yellow peril”
– Ukraine places Orthodox Metropolitan of the Kiev Caves under house arrest
– Oleksiy Danilov presents Ukrainian plan for "the Day After"
– NATO command center reportedly destroyed in Ukraine
– Ukraine secretly resumes contacts with Kremlin
– Belarus prepares for war
– Russia takes over rotating presidency of UN Security Council
– US journalist caught red handed and arrested for espionage in Russia
– Member of Navalny’s organization carries out a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg
– NATO spends more on Ukraine than Russia does on its military budget
AFRICA
– Algeria opposes any foreign military intervention in the Sahel
– Burkina Faso expels two French journalists
– Uganda supports Russia
– M23 slow to withdraw from DRC
ASIA
– Major oil producers cut production
– Increase in Israeli attacks on Syria
– Israel resumes hostilities at Al-Aqsa Mosque
– Lebanon
– Syrian Foreign Minister in Egypt
– Saudi Arabia to invite Syria to next Arab League summit
– UAE helps Syrians affected by earthquake
– TotalEnergies in Iraq again
– Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes advantage of Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s clumsiness
– Erdogan invites Putin
– The International Court of Justice rules against the US in favor of Iran
– Rahul Gandhi’s sentence suspended
– Macron and von der Leyen’s trip to China
– Beijing interprets its agreement with the Holy See
– Japan takes anti-China action
OCEANIA
– US Influence on Australian Defense
