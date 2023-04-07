The world is changing, things are moving fast. The old world is already dead while a new world is only emerging.

87% of the world’s population does not share the Western view on the war in Ukraine. Their governments see that the United States is nothing more than a paper tiger. They now refuse to obey the dictates of the G7.

You may not know anything about it and it’s natural: Western news agencies don’t relay this kind of news. They hide the debacle from you. So, we have gathered correspondents from five continents and we publish a weekly newsletter to give you access to the work of a news agency. In Voltaire, International Newsletter you will find contextualized news, unbiased facts placed in their historical background.

This wealth of information is only available by subscription:

 Dutch
Jaarabonnement: 150 euro
Maandelijks abonnement: 15 euro
 English
Yearly subscription: 150 euros
Monthly subscription: 15 euros
 French
Souscription annuelle : 150 euros
Souscription mensuelle : 15 euros
 German
Jahresabonnement: 150 Euro
Monatsabonnement: 15 Euro
 Italian
Sottoscrizione annuale: 150 euro
Sottoscrizione mensile: 15 euro
 Spanish
Abono anual: 150€
Abono mensual: 15€

Contents of N°35:

EDITORIAL

 Towards a martial censorship law in the USA?

AMERICAS

 Indictment of Donald Trump by the State of New York
 Proposal to no longer issue US visas to Chinese
 Release of the main defendant of the Capitol riot
 Should officials who censored information be condemned?
 New revelation on the commission of inquiry into the events of Jan 6, 2021
 General Milley does not believe in a Ukrainian victory nor an attack on Taiwan in 2023
 Bill Clinton regrets denuclearizing Ukraine
 Continuation of the anti-corruption investigation in Venezuela

EUROPE

 Britain’s financial primacy under threat
 French government communicates in the adult entertainment press
 Former Lafarge CEO denies supporting Daesh in Syria
 France will judge three Syrian personalities in abstentia
 Emmanuel Macron’s trip to China
 Finland joins NATO
 Poland discriminates against Russian fencers
 Hungary observes EU developments on Ukraine
 Ursula von der Leyen condemns the “yellow peril”
 Ukraine places Orthodox Metropolitan of the Kiev Caves under house arrest
 Oleksiy Danilov presents Ukrainian plan for "the Day After"
 NATO command center reportedly destroyed in Ukraine
 Ukraine secretly resumes contacts with Kremlin
 Belarus prepares for war
 Russia takes over rotating presidency of UN Security Council
 US journalist caught red handed and arrested for espionage in Russia
 Member of Navalny’s organization carries out a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg
 NATO spends more on Ukraine than Russia does on its military budget

AFRICA

 Algeria opposes any foreign military intervention in the Sahel
 Burkina Faso expels two French journalists
 Uganda supports Russia
 M23 slow to withdraw from DRC

ASIA

 Major oil producers cut production
 Increase in Israeli attacks on Syria
 Israel resumes hostilities at Al-Aqsa Mosque
 Lebanon
 Syrian Foreign Minister in Egypt
 Saudi Arabia to invite Syria to next Arab League summit
 UAE helps Syrians affected by earthquake
 TotalEnergies in Iraq again
 Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes advantage of Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s clumsiness
 Erdogan invites Putin
 The International Court of Justice rules against the US in favor of Iran
 Rahul Gandhi’s sentence suspended
 Macron and von der Leyen’s trip to China
 Beijing interprets its agreement with the Holy See
 Japan takes anti-China action

OCEANIA

 US Influence on Australian Defense