The FBI has arrested Jack Teixeira, suspected of being behind the most high-profile leak in recent U.S. history.

The young man is said to have photographed hundreds of the United States’ most classified documents and displayed them on Discord, an online gaming forum, for six months. Ultimately, some of these documents migrated to social media in early April, causing military and diplomatic repercussions around the world. In the blink of an eye, the Biden administration got all these networks to take them down.

According to U.S. authorities, 21-year old Jack Teixeira served in the Massachusetts Air National Guard. He is a computer scientist and first-class airman detailed to an Air Force intelligence unit.

This case defies belief: how could a young National Guard recruit photograph highly sensitive documents, some of which were reserved only for President Joe Biden and a handful of his associates?

Contrary to initial reports, it is not a hundred, but hundreds of documents that have been leaked. Those identified have extremely high classification levels, even higher than the Pentagon Papers or the Wikileaks leaks.

In addition to the incredible vulnerability of U.S. security procedures, the information they contain (see Voltaire’s editorial, International News No. 36) reveals the astonishing naïveté of U.S. intelligence analysts and leaders, who perceive all intercepted communications as being the gospel truth.