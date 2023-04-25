The debate at the Security Council, revolving around the “Maintenance of international peace and security: effective multilateralism based on the defense of the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations,” resumed after a short break.

The various States that took the floor during the debate did not make a significant contribution, except for the Group of Friends for the Defense of the Charter of the United Nations and the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries.

These two organizations underlined the colonial character of the “unilateral coercive measures,” in total defiance of international law. They demanded their immediate withdrawal by Western governments who apply them against more than 30 countries under the euphemism of “sanctions.” In addition, they underlined the importance of equality among nations, whether large or small. Going further on this theme, India and South Africa expressed their surprise that the five permanent members of the Council seem to be “more equal than the others.”

In their interventions, certain members of these two organizations appeared to hold back with respect to the discourse they convey collectively. Clearly, it is very difficult for small States to express themselves freely without risking heavy retaliatory measures.

This debate was a historic moment due to the subject and the passions it aroused, but disappointing in view of the impossibility for many participants to articulate what they think.