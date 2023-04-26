The old world is already dead while a new world is only emerging.

87% of the world’s population does not share the Western view on the war in Ukraine. Their governments see that the United States is nothing more than a paper tiger. They now refuse to obey the dictates of the G7.

You may not know anything about it and it’s natural: Western news agencies don’t relay this kind of news. They hide the debacle from you. So, we have gathered correspondents from five continents and we publish a weekly newsletter to give you access to the work of a news agency. In Voltaire, International Newsletter you will find contextualized news, unbiased facts placed in their historical background.

– Dutch

Jaarabonnement: 150 euro

Maandelijks abonnement: 15 euro

– English

Yearly subscription: 150 euros

Monthly subscription: 15 euros

– French

Souscription annuelle : 150 euros

Souscription mensuelle : 15 euros

– German

Jahresabonnement: 150 Euro

Monatsabonnement: 15 Euro

– Italian

Sottoscrizione annuale: 150 euro

Sottoscrizione mensile: 15 euro

– Spanish

Abono anual: 150€

Abono mensual: 15€

Contents of N°37:

EDITORIAL

– G7 still true to itself and deaf to the world

AMERICAS

– US Strategy for Low Earth Orbit

– Donald Trump gun champion

– Tom Perriello steps down as director of the Soros Foundation

– Washington blames China for fentanyl ravages

– U.S. could be hit by hypersonic missiles

– China masters hypersonic ballistic missiles

– Ilan Goldenberg appointed advisor to Kamala Harris

– Senator Roger Marshall and the origins of Covid

– Biden administration obstructs investigations into US departure from Afghanistan

– According to four lawmakers, the Bidens are at the head of prostitution rings

– Settlement between Dominion and Fox News

– Pentagon leaks reveal bewildering level of incompetence

– FBI dismantles ’Chinese police office’ in New York

– Mexican Supreme Court invalidates the attachment of the National Guard to the armed forces

– Sino-Brazilian relations

– Russian-Brazilian relations

EUROPE

– Tony Blair knew about the illegality of Iraq’s invasion as early as 1998

– Western Special Forces in Ukraine

– Three French parliamentarians illegally enter Syria

– France increasingly unstable

– Denmark protects Islamophobic and anti-Turkish demonstration

– Finland joins NATO maneuvers

– Finland and civil nuclear power

– Yuri Kosiuk floods EU with battery-raised chickens

– Slovakia delivers fighter jets to Ukraine

– Ursula von der Leyen next NATO Secretary General?

– Vladimir Putin celebrates Orthodox Easter with Russian soldiers

– Li Shangfu in Moscow

AFRICA

– Morocco and Tunisia take ownership of the Arab Maghreb Union

– Tunisia arrests Muslim Brotherhood leaders

– Tunisia restores relations with Syria

– Chiefs’ War in Sudan

– Paul Kagame explains the M23 fight against the DRC

– Somalia on the brink of famine

– Comorians demonstrate against French colonization

ASIA

– Jabotinsky never anticipated the Holocaust

– China calls on Palestine, Israel for ’two-state solution’

– Saudi Arabia restores relations with Syria

– Dissolution of the Assembly in Kuwait

– Istanbul next financial center between East and West?

– Myanmar releases prisoners

– China exasperated by Western blockade against North Korea

– South Korea downplays revelations of secret Pentagon documents

– North Korea wins Cybertheft of the Year 2022

– China cautious about Western actions in Ukraine

– CCP condemns US sabotage of human rights

– What the attack on Fumio Kishida hides

OCEANIA

– Paul Keating criticizes Australian foreign policy

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

– Human Rights Council condemns unilateral coercive measures

– IMF says BRICS will surpass G7 in 2023