The old world is already dead while a new world is only emerging.
87% of the world’s population does not share the Western view on the war in Ukraine. Their governments see that the United States is nothing more than a paper tiger. They now refuse to obey the dictates of the G7.
You may not know anything about it and it’s natural: Western news agencies don’t relay this kind of news. They hide the debacle from you. So, we have gathered correspondents from five continents and we publish a weekly newsletter to give you access to the work of a news agency. In Voltaire, International Newsletter you will find contextualized news, unbiased facts placed in their historical background.
Contents of N°37:
EDITORIAL
– G7 still true to itself and deaf to the world
AMERICAS
– US Strategy for Low Earth Orbit
– Donald Trump gun champion
– Tom Perriello steps down as director of the Soros Foundation
– Washington blames China for fentanyl ravages
– U.S. could be hit by hypersonic missiles
– China masters hypersonic ballistic missiles
– Ilan Goldenberg appointed advisor to Kamala Harris
– Senator Roger Marshall and the origins of Covid
– Biden administration obstructs investigations into US departure from Afghanistan
– According to four lawmakers, the Bidens are at the head of prostitution rings
– Settlement between Dominion and Fox News
– Pentagon leaks reveal bewildering level of incompetence
– FBI dismantles ’Chinese police office’ in New York
– Mexican Supreme Court invalidates the attachment of the National Guard to the armed forces
– Sino-Brazilian relations
– Russian-Brazilian relations
EUROPE
– Tony Blair knew about the illegality of Iraq’s invasion as early as 1998
– Western Special Forces in Ukraine
– Three French parliamentarians illegally enter Syria
– France increasingly unstable
– Denmark protects Islamophobic and anti-Turkish demonstration
– Finland joins NATO maneuvers
– Finland and civil nuclear power
– Yuri Kosiuk floods EU with battery-raised chickens
– Slovakia delivers fighter jets to Ukraine
– Ursula von der Leyen next NATO Secretary General?
– Vladimir Putin celebrates Orthodox Easter with Russian soldiers
– Li Shangfu in Moscow
AFRICA
– Morocco and Tunisia take ownership of the Arab Maghreb Union
– Tunisia arrests Muslim Brotherhood leaders
– Tunisia restores relations with Syria
– Chiefs’ War in Sudan
– Paul Kagame explains the M23 fight against the DRC
– Somalia on the brink of famine
– Comorians demonstrate against French colonization
ASIA
– Jabotinsky never anticipated the Holocaust
– China calls on Palestine, Israel for ’two-state solution’
– Saudi Arabia restores relations with Syria
– Dissolution of the Assembly in Kuwait
– Istanbul next financial center between East and West?
– Myanmar releases prisoners
– China exasperated by Western blockade against North Korea
– South Korea downplays revelations of secret Pentagon documents
– North Korea wins Cybertheft of the Year 2022
– China cautious about Western actions in Ukraine
– CCP condemns US sabotage of human rights
– What the attack on Fumio Kishida hides
OCEANIA
– Paul Keating criticizes Australian foreign policy
INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS
– Human Rights Council condemns unilateral coercive measures
– IMF says BRICS will surpass G7 in 2023
