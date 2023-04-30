While claiming that they don’t believe in God, the adherents of the Satanic Temple will hold their second annual conference this weekend, hosted by a large Boston hotel, in the name of the freedom to practice religion enshrined in the Constitution.

Evangelical protesters will gather in front of the hotel to pray against them, while the diocesan bishop of the Catholic Church invited his faithful in writing to stay away from the venue to avoid drawing attention to it, but to pray from home for the lost souls of the participants.

The 1st Amendment of the United States Constitution places freedom of religion and speech above all the others, but the United States does not recognize the freedom not to believe and in some cases discriminates against atheists, in particular within the armed forces. However, since the adoption of the Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act (H.R. 1150, in 2016), the State protects non-theistic beliefs (such as Buddhism) and recognizes the right not to profess a religion and the right not to worship.

Contrary to what its name may suggest, the Satanic Temple is not a group of Devil worshipers, but an association of atheists who fight to obtain the same rights as those enjoyed by believers.