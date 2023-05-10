Appearing May 6 on Cats Roundtable radio show with John Catsimatidis, Democrat presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discussed the 1963 assassination of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy.

He claimed "There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder ... it’s beyond a reasonable doubt at this point."

Moreover, Robert F. Kennedy Jr recommended listeners to read James Douglas’ book JFK and the Unspeakable, which provides evidence of the nearly 60-year-old "cover-up."