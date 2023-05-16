A preparatory meeting was held in Jeddah ahead of the Arab League summit. It was broadcasted live by El-Ekbarriya state television channel.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohamed Al-Jaddan warmly welcomed the Syrian delegation, which included Foreign Affairs Minister Faisal Miqdad, Information Minister Boutros Al-Hallaq, Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Soussaner, as well as the Director of the Foreign Minister’s Office, Jamal Najib.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been invited to the summit, which several Western leaders are expected to attend.

Recognition of the Syrian Arab Republic’s victory over Western-backed jihadists and its reintegration into the League of Arab States marks the end of foreign domination over the region.