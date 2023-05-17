Relying on US Intelligence sources, US journalist Seymour Hersh [1] claimed that a group of European states led by Poland is secretly calling on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to negotiate peace without delay.

The Polish posture is seconded by the Czech Republic [2]. and Hungary, as well as the three Baltic States.

Seymour Hersh emphasized that he does not regard the Russian army as dangerous and powerful, but considers that these States are reacting to the significant human losses, particularly in Bakmout, which he compares to the battle of Verdun.

For the moment, Ukrainian law prohibits President Zelensky from negotiating with the Russian “enemy” as long as it “occupies” a piece of “Ukrainian territory” (in terms of the 1991 borders). However, Zelensky has already established contact with Moscow via a third party.