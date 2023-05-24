The world is changing, things are moving fast. The old world is already dead while a new world is only emerging.
87% of the world’s population does not share the Western view on the war in Ukraine. Their governments see that the United States is nothing more than a paper tiger. They now refuse to obey the dictates of the G7.
You may not know anything about it and it’s natural: Western news agencies don’t relay this kind of news. They hide the debacle from you. So, we have gathered correspondents from five continents and we publish a weekly newsletter to give you access to the work of a news agency. In Voltaire, International Newsletter you will find contextualized news, unbiased facts placed in their historical background.
This wealth of information is only available by subscription:
– Dutch
Jaarabonnement: 150 euro
Maandelijks abonnement: 15 euro
– English
Yearly subscription: 150 euros
Monthly subscription: 15 euros
– French
Souscription annuelle : 150 euros
Souscription mensuelle : 15 euros
– German
Jahresabonnement: 150 Euro
Monatsabonnement: 15 Euro
– Italian
Sottoscrizione annuale: 150 euro
Sottoscrizione mensile: 15 euro
– Spanish
Abono anual: 150€
Abono mensual: 15€
Contents of N°41:
EDITORIAL
– Israel’s participation in the UN could be suspended for non-compliance with its commitments
AMERICAS
– Foreign Influences in U.S. Elections
– Restricting voting rights in the US
– U.S. Revises State Secrets Classification System
– End of the investigation into FBI’s role in "Russiagate"
– House could prosecute Antony Blinken for "contempt" on May 24
– Washington Post accuses Yevgeny Prigozhin of betraying his homeland
– CIA recruits spies in Russia
– Chile President fails to solve the problem of the disappeared from the Pinochet dictatorship
EUROPE
– Council of Europe establishes Register of Russia-caused damage in Ukraine
– Council of Europe proclaims "Reykjavik Principles for Democracy"
– UK and Netherlands mobilize to deliver F-16s to Ukraine
– French spies in Iran
– French Parliament wants to make the EU flag mandatory on the pediment of town halls
– Wacky judgment against Nicolas Sarkozy
– Macron says Russia is China’s vassal
– Volodymyr Zelensky wins 2023 Charlemagne Prize
– The promises of the Law and Justice party
– EU-Indo-Pacific summit fails
– Eurovision rejects Volodymyr Zelensky’s request for video call
– Russia destroys largest stockpile of Western ammunition in Ukraine
– Ukraine could attack Russia and Hungarian interests
– Six EU states call on Zelensky to negotiate peace
– Westerners are still delivering weapons to Ukraine
– President of the Ukrainian Supreme Court jailed for "corruption"
– No news of Generals Oleksandr Syrskyi and Valeri Zaluzhnyi
– China begins its mission of good offices on the Ukrainian conflict
– Four Russian aircraft destroyed by Ukraine in Russia
– Ramzan Kadyrov says he paid Ukrainian spies
– Russia withdraws from CFE Treaty
– Russia and Iran sign agreement for a section of the North-South Transport Corridor
AFRICA
– African Union good offices mission to Ukraine and Russia
– Egypt moves closer to Iran
– Brother Rached Ghannouchi sentenced to 1 year in prison
– Commitment by both Sudanese parties to protect civilians
– German ambassador to Chad was preparing a color revolution on behalf of the US
– UN Secretary-General accuses Wagner and Malian army of murder, rape and torture
– Isaias Afwerki in Beijing
– South Africa says it has not delivered weapons to Russia
– South African armies cooperate with Russian counterparts without lining up behind Moscow
ASIA
– International arrest warrant against Riad Salamé
– Syria officially reintegrated into the Arab League
– US lawmakers oppose normalization of relations with Syria
– Qatari presidency of the 2023 ILO summit challenged
– Recep Tayyip Erdogan expected to be re-elected
– Iran again threatened by US and Israel
– A new electoral map in India
– Imran Khan still under threat from Pakistani government
– Thais vote against junta
– South Korea receives Mrs. Zelensky
– North Korea prepares the launch of its first spy satellite
– USA/China Meeting
– China’s population policy
– For Japan, China and Russia form a military bloc
– Installation of a hotline between the Japanese and Chinese Ministries of Defense
OCEANIA
– Australian regional government fears conviction for Covid lockdown measures
INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS
– Advisor to Joe Biden elected director of International Organization for Migration
– ASEAN Summit
– Cancellation of the Quad Summit
Stay In Touch
Follow us on social networks
Subscribe to weekly newsletter