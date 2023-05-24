The world is changing, things are moving fast. The old world is already dead while a new world is only emerging.

87% of the world’s population does not share the Western view on the war in Ukraine. Their governments see that the United States is nothing more than a paper tiger. They now refuse to obey the dictates of the G7.

You may not know anything about it and it’s natural: Western news agencies don’t relay this kind of news. They hide the debacle from you. So, we have gathered correspondents from five continents and we publish a weekly newsletter to give you access to the work of a news agency. In Voltaire, International Newsletter you will find contextualized news, unbiased facts placed in their historical background.

This wealth of information is only available by subscription:

– Dutch

Jaarabonnement: 150 euro

Maandelijks abonnement: 15 euro

– English

Yearly subscription: 150 euros

Monthly subscription: 15 euros

– French

Souscription annuelle : 150 euros

Souscription mensuelle : 15 euros

– German

Jahresabonnement: 150 Euro

Monatsabonnement: 15 Euro

– Italian

Sottoscrizione annuale: 150 euro

Sottoscrizione mensile: 15 euro

– Spanish

Abono anual: 150€

Abono mensual: 15€

Contents of N°41:

EDITORIAL

– Israel’s participation in the UN could be suspended for non-compliance with its commitments

AMERICAS

– Foreign Influences in U.S. Elections

– Restricting voting rights in the US

– U.S. Revises State Secrets Classification System

– End of the investigation into FBI’s role in "Russiagate"

– House could prosecute Antony Blinken for "contempt" on May 24

– Washington Post accuses Yevgeny Prigozhin of betraying his homeland

– CIA recruits spies in Russia

– Chile President fails to solve the problem of the disappeared from the Pinochet dictatorship

EUROPE

– Council of Europe establishes Register of Russia-caused damage in Ukraine

– Council of Europe proclaims "Reykjavik Principles for Democracy"

– UK and Netherlands mobilize to deliver F-16s to Ukraine

– French spies in Iran

– French Parliament wants to make the EU flag mandatory on the pediment of town halls

– Wacky judgment against Nicolas Sarkozy

– Macron says Russia is China’s vassal

– Volodymyr Zelensky wins 2023 Charlemagne Prize

– The promises of the Law and Justice party

– EU-Indo-Pacific summit fails

– Eurovision rejects Volodymyr Zelensky’s request for video call

– Russia destroys largest stockpile of Western ammunition in Ukraine

– Ukraine could attack Russia and Hungarian interests

– Six EU states call on Zelensky to negotiate peace

– Westerners are still delivering weapons to Ukraine

– President of the Ukrainian Supreme Court jailed for "corruption"

– No news of Generals Oleksandr Syrskyi and Valeri Zaluzhnyi

– China begins its mission of good offices on the Ukrainian conflict

– Four Russian aircraft destroyed by Ukraine in Russia

– Ramzan Kadyrov says he paid Ukrainian spies

– Russia withdraws from CFE Treaty

– Russia and Iran sign agreement for a section of the North-South Transport Corridor

AFRICA

– African Union good offices mission to Ukraine and Russia

– Egypt moves closer to Iran

– Brother Rached Ghannouchi sentenced to 1 year in prison

– Commitment by both Sudanese parties to protect civilians

– German ambassador to Chad was preparing a color revolution on behalf of the US

– UN Secretary-General accuses Wagner and Malian army of murder, rape and torture

– Isaias Afwerki in Beijing

– South Africa says it has not delivered weapons to Russia

– South African armies cooperate with Russian counterparts without lining up behind Moscow

ASIA

– International arrest warrant against Riad Salamé

– Syria officially reintegrated into the Arab League

– US lawmakers oppose normalization of relations with Syria

– Qatari presidency of the 2023 ILO summit challenged

– Recep Tayyip Erdogan expected to be re-elected

– Iran again threatened by US and Israel

– A new electoral map in India

– Imran Khan still under threat from Pakistani government

– Thais vote against junta

– South Korea receives Mrs. Zelensky

– North Korea prepares the launch of its first spy satellite

– USA/China Meeting

– China’s population policy

– For Japan, China and Russia form a military bloc

– Installation of a hotline between the Japanese and Chinese Ministries of Defense

OCEANIA

– Australian regional government fears conviction for Covid lockdown measures

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

– Advisor to Joe Biden elected director of International Organization for Migration

– ASEAN Summit

– Cancellation of the Quad Summit