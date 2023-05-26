The Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders signed an agreement of mutual recognition in Moscow. The Republic of Artsakh no longer exists. It is now part of Azerbaijan.

This agreement brings down the curtain on the 2020 war in which Armenia, which had overthrown its pro-Russian government in favor of a George Soros sycophant, was overpowered. Azerbaijan and Türkiyé, supported by Israel, the United Kingdom and Pakistan, came out as the victors.