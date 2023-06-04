The 2021 statistical report issued by the Office of the US National Director of Intelligence, Avril Haines, on nominative internet surveys points to a widespread violation of the right of American citizens to privacy [1].

Each intelligence agency is entitled to request Internet companies for access to the personal information in their possession concerning either foreign or domestic Internet users suspected of crimes. Edward Snowden revealed that this data comprises emails, video chats and voice chats, photos, file transfers, logins, social media account details, and beyond.

Under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), such a probe can be greenlighted not only by magistrates and the US Attorney General, but also by an official, such as the director of national intelligence.

In 2021, the CIA carried out around 4,000 personal searches… while the FBI undertook 3,394,053. The data thus collected can ultimately be used for purposes which depart from the original motive.