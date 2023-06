Statistician Juan C Diaz-Herrera from the University of Guadalajara (Centro Universitario De Ciencias Sociale) has established, for the second consecutive year, that Thierry Meyssan was the most widely read geopolitical analyst on the Internet during the year 2022.

This ranking does not mean that Thierry Meysan is the best in his field, but that he is the most influential on a global scale.