In six days, the Western weapons amassed by the Ukrainian army were virtually all destroyed (ammunition, tanks and aircraft). The human toll exacted by Ukraine’s catastrophic counter-offensive is beyond counting.

The Ukrainian army crumbled along the first line of Russian defense and could not make it to the second, despite seven successive waves of attack to penetrate them, the last one being on the night of 9-10 June.

The leaders of the Atlantic Alliance and those of the Ukrainian armies are accusing each other for this inglorious debacle.

Western arrogance has been vanquished.