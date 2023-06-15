According to reports by the RIA-Novosti news agency, General Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, was injured by a Russian missile strike against the headquarters of Military Intelligence (GUR) in Kiev on 29 may.

He was immediately transported by helicopter to the Rzeszow base in Poland, and from there to the Ramstein military base under US jurisdiction, in Germany. He is said to have been hospitalized today in a German military facility, in Berlin.

He was last seen on 29 May, at 3:20 p.m.

The GUR headquarters was completely obliterated.