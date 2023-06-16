The situation at the front remains stationary: the Ukrainian forces are still failing to break through the Russian defense line, and are mired in the outer villages.

NATO Surveillance Forces have been deployed to the Ukrainian border. The Alliance is trying to monitor the battlefield after Kiev planes have been shot down or damaged.

Kiev sent reinforcements to the front line, despite a shortage of troops. The Ivano-Frankivsk oblast (in the west of the country) has decreed a general mobilization. It targets all men aged 18 to 60, who have been given ten days to reach their place of enlistment. The authorities reserve the right to requisition all vehicles.