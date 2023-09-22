President Volodymyr Zelensky went to the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations (New York), then to Washington to speak before both chambers of Congress, as he had done in December 2022.

However, the Speaker of the House of Representatives objected to it, given “the heavy workload of the lawmakers”.

It escapes no one that, in 2022, the House was presided by Democrat Nancy Pelosy, who championed the war (photo), while today the Speaker is Republican Kevin McCarthy, who opposes it.