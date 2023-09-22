According to the BBC, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation are scrutinizing General Valerii Zaluzhny (photo), commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

He is accused of not having pursued the “liberation” of the Southern provinces of the country.

The accusation is tantamount to high treason.

Several high-ranking officers have already been interrogated, including Joint Forces commander Lieutenant General Sergei Naev, and Andreii Kovalchuk, former commander of the Southern Zone and head of the Kherson Oblast administration.

General Valerii Zalouzhny no longer has enough men to push forward with the counter-offensive on all fronts. For two weeks, his army has allegedly been losing more than a thousand men per day. Measures were taken to conscript all able-bodied men on Ukrainian soil. Most exemptions have been revoked.