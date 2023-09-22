The old world is already dead, while a new world is only emerging. To understand what’s happening in the world, you need a variety of information sources. You can’t settle for the big three conformist news agencies AFP, AP and Reuters. You have to hear different opinions and confront contradictory arguments.

To help you, we publish Voltaire, International Newsletter, a 10+ pages weekly newsletter which summarizes the facts and each other’s arguments.

This wealth of information is only accessible by subscription:

– Yearly subscription: €150

– Monthly subscription: €15

After subscribing, you will receive an email every Friday with a link allowing you to download Voltaire, International Newsletter in PDF.

Contents of N°53 - 22 September 2023

EDITORIAL

• Evolution of the Western position on the war in Ukraine

AMERICAS

• Canada accuses Bharat of murdering opponents on its territory

• President Joe Biden’s defense strategy inevitably condemns his son Hunter

• Hunter Biden files complaint against two whistleblowers

• Hearing of the Attorney General

• According to Capitol Police Chief, Nancy Pelosi is primarily responsible for Jan. 6 events

• Alaska’s oil exploration is again an electoral argument

• US military fleet and its Chinese rival

• Declaration on Atlantic Cooperation

• The Pentagon neither confirms nor denies its position vis-à-vis Taiwan

• US psychological analysis of Vladimir Putin

• Creation of an Advisory Group of Intelligence Experts to the DHS

• Argentina commemorates the dictatorship’s victims

• Lula declares that "Brazil is back"

EUROPE

• UK submits false report to UN Security Council

• UK postpones end of petrol and diesel cars

• France supports sexual minorities around the world

• Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls for recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

• Poland, Hungary and Slovakia defy the European Commission

• Polish Army acquires high-end equipment

• Poland stops supplying arms to Ukraine

• Bulgarian farmers protest against Ukrainian grain imports

• European Parliament challenges electricity price hikes

• Ukraine begins its de-oligarchization

• Ukrainian government stages myth of Kiev’s victory

• North Macedonia expels Russian diplomats

• Russia unlocks the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

• The Armenian diaspora for a war of the West against Azerbaijan

• Ukraine, US accused of plotting coup in Georgia

• Penny Pritzker to lead Ukraine’s reconstruction

• Ukraine vs. Russia before the International Court of Justice

• Purge at the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense

• The shooting at the Konstantinovka market was due to a Ukrainian mistake

• Two US diplomats expelled from Russia

AFRICA

• Tunisia arrests people migrating to the EU

• EU policy in French-speaking Africa

ASIA

• Meeting of Benjamin Netanyahu and Volodymyr Zelensky

• Quintet eager to elect president in Lebanon

• Bashar al-Assad in China

• Türkiye attacks PKK in Iraq

• Saudi-Yemeni negotiations

• Iraq does not respect the Security Pact it signed with Iran

• Iran accuses IAEA of politicization and draws the consequences

• Instrumentation of Mahsa Amini’s death

• Biden administration “sanctions” former President Ahmadinejad

• US-Iran spy exchange

• China industrially produces microchips that are more advanced than those in the US

• China-Russia strategic cooperation

• China has not forgotten Unit 731

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• Expulsion of the Israeli ambassador from the UN

• Iran, Qatar and Turkey condemn European Islamophobia