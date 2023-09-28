Polish Education Minister Przemyslaw Czarnek announced that his country aims to request Canada to extradite SS Yaroslav Hunk, who was applauded by the House of Commons.

By applauding Yaroslav Hunk, President Volodymyr Zelensky reopened the wound of the 120,000 Poles massacred by integral nationalists during World War II.

Former Prime Minister Beata Szydło tweeted: “The applause for former SS Galicia in the Canadian Parliament is part of a larger problem.

Canadian politicians may not have known who they were applauding. But didn’t the Ukrainian president guess what the 98-year-old “Ukrainian hero” must have been doing during the Second World War? Perhaps President Zelensky did not notice the problem, just as he did not pay much attention to the cult of the WWII Ukrainian formations, which collaborated with Nazi Germany, a phenomenon which is gaining increasing traction in Ukraine.

In recent months, Ukrainians have fought bravely against Russia and it seems they have new heroes. I hope that Ukrainian identity will not be shaped on the basis of the red and black tradition.”

Ukrainian integral nationalists massacred mainly Jews, Ukrainians and Poles. Unlike their Russian counterparts, the Polish authorities avoid mentioning President Zelensky’s Jewishness