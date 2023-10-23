The US House Committee on Oversight and Reform released a photocopy of a $200,000 check written on 1 March 2018 by James Biden to his brother Joe Biden, for a ’loan repayment.’

That same day, James Biden had received $400,000 and $200,000 from Americore in loans, telling him that the name "Biden" would boost the company’s business in the Middle East, documents from the Americore bankruptcy trial show [1].

This is the first time that a transfer of funds has shined a light on Joe Biden’s corruption activities.