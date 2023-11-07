The old world is already dead, while a new world is only emerging. To understand what’s happening in the world, you need a variety of information sources. You can’t settle for the big three conformist news agencies AFP, AP and Reuters. You have to hear different opinions and confront contradictory arguments.

Contents of N°59 - 3 November 2023

EDITORIAL

• The UN debate on the situation in Gaza

AMERICAS

• Opposition to Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin in the Senate

• Starlink Supports Palestinian Civilians

• Mike Johnson in favor of US aid to Israel and Ukraine

• Tucker Carlson condemns persecution of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine

• Annual Meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition

• House of Representatives Produces Evidence of Joe Biden’s Corruption

• Kurt Campbell replaces Wendy Sherman

• U.S. intelligence cost $100 billion this year

EUROPE

• Pope Francis proposes to open the diaconate to women

• UK fears Muslim revolt

• British Labour Party supports Israeli army crimes

• Two Danish personalities will be tried behind closed doors

• Czech Defense Minister calls for withdrawal from UN

• Slovakia reconsiders its defense agreement with the US

• Josep Borrell appalled by Jabalya massacre

• EU reform project approved in committee by Parliament

• NATO refuses Ukraine’s membership

• Volodymyr Zelensky in denial of defeat

• Ukraine’s “peace formula”

• Ukraine shoots its pacifist soldiers

• Everything is falling apart between Israel and Russia

• Hamas representatives in Moscow

• Sergey Lavrov warns of consequences of genocide against Gazans

• Attempted anti-Semitic pogrom in Dagestan

• Vladimir Putin denounces Washington’s hand in Gaza, Ukraine, Syria

AFRICA

• ICC prosecutor visited Rafah

• U.S. maintains troops in Niger despite junta evacuation order

• RSF takes control of Nyala

• Nearly 7 million displaced in Congo

• South Africa publishes Pfizer contracts

ASIA

• Israeli Ministry of Intelligence Memo Recommending Expulsion of Gazans

• Hostage fate divides Israel

• General Herzl Halevi confirms IDF ground operation

• For Giora Eiland, Gaza must be made uninhabitable

• According to the Shin Bet, Hamas uses hospital basements

• Palestinian prisoners in Israel

• Controversy over Benjamin Netanyahu’s prior knowledge of the attack

• Yigal Carmon had warned Benjamin Netanyahu in detail before the October 7 attack

• Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet urges journalists to self-censor

• Suspension de Tzipi Navon

• Israeli Central Purchasing Agencies Stop Trading with Türkiye

• Knesset Recognizes Equal Rights of Gay Soldiers’ Spouses

• Israeli arrested for calling for killing Palestinians

• Hamas’ arsenal

• Famine in Gaza

• Mahmoud Abbas calls for Arab League meeting

• Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades statement

• Israel allegedly used white phosphorus against civilians in Lebanon

• Nagib Mikati’s peace plan

• The Jamaa Islamiyah invites itself to the Lebanese Chessboard

• Lebanon and the press

• Russia condemns the upsurge in Israeli attacks on Syria

• Saudi Arabia’s Position

• UAE’s Position

• Kuwait’s Position

• Former Indian Officers Convicted of Espionage in Qatar

• Qatar’s position

• Oman’s position

• U.S. Calls on Nationals Not to Take Risks in Türkiye

• Türkiye’s Position

• Contact between Iran and Hamas

• U.S. anti-Iran lobby accuses Tehran of funding Hamas

• DPRK and Russia have reportedly begun arms and ammunition exchanges

• Beijing prepares for war in case of attempted separation from Taiwan

• Imperial Succession in Japan

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• Volker Tork warns of humanitarian situation of Gazans

• Phillipe Lazzarini addresses surviving UN officials in Gaza

• 400 children killed or injured every day in Gaza, according to UNICEF

• UNSC will not sanction massive arms transfers to Ukraine

• Review of the International Court of Justice

• General Assembly condemns blockade of Cuba

• World Bank warns of possible global oil crisis

• NATO calls on Israel to respect International Humanitarian Law