On the 48th day of the military operation against the civilian population of Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) arrested the director of Al-Shifa Hospital and several staff members on November 23 at 10 a.m. GMT. They gave everyone present in the hospital 4 hours to evacuate.

No ambulance is available to evacuate seriously ill people. And no one knows where they could be taken.

Despite their statements and videos, the IDF has still not been able to prove that Hamas has a command center under the hospital.

Attacking a hospital is a war crime. The starting date of the 4-day humanitarian truce which has just been concluded between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance has been set for Friday, 24 November, at 7:00 AM.