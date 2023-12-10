The old world is already dead, while a new world is only emerging. To understand what’s happening in the world, you need a variety of information sources. You can’t settle for the big three conformist news agencies AFP, AP and Reuters. You have to hear different opinions and confront contradictory arguments.

Contents of N°65 - December 8, 2023

EDITORIAL

• Israel wants to establish ’buffer zones’ in Gaza and Lebanon

AMERICAS

• No more automatic visas to the USA for Israeli extremists

• General Lloyd Austin’s Worldview

• George Santos expelled from the House of Representatives

• Mike Johnson for a vote to impeach Joe Biden

• White House warns of halting subsidies to Ukraine

• House of Representatives blocks subsidies to Israel and Ukraine

• The OxyContin Case

• Hunter Biden summoned to appear before the House

• Which war poses a danger to the US?

• Samantha Power in Gaza

• Arrest of Manuel Rocha, U.S. diplomat and Cuban agent

• Referendum on the future of Essequibo

• Lebanon’s Hezbollah again implicated in Brazil

EUROPE

• Pope Francis calls Isaac Herzog to order

• £16.9 billion deficit in the equipment plan for the British Armies

• France makes up sanctions against Hamas

• Investigation into corruption in the European Parliament continues

• Israeli settlers in the West Bank banned in Belgium

• Italy withdraws from China’s ’Silk Roads’

• Saxony requires immigrants to acknowledge Israel’s right to exist in order to be naturalized

• The Baltic States vs. the Poles

• EU Budgetary Control Committee points finger at Ukraine and EU Commission

• The U.S. doesn’t want any more talk of Ukraine’s NATO membership

• Ukrainian Military Intelligence assassinates Ilya Kyva in Moscow

• Vladimir Putin in UAE and Saudi Arabia

AFRICA

• Egypt rejects EU plan for Gaza

• Questioning migration towards Europe

• Muslim Brotherhood at the center of Sudan’s civil war

• Niger breaks with EU

• Burkina Faso bans French daily Le Monde

ASIA

• Benjamin Netanyahu lays out his goals for Gaza

• Benjamin Netanyahu vows there will never be a Palestinian state

• On October 2, insiders bet on a decline in Israel’s economy

• The New York Times seeks to demonstrate that Netanyahu and Hamas are not complicit

• The notebooks of the assailants of October 7

• Timeline of the night of October 6-7

• Senior Soldiers Declare Defeat

• Bezalel Smotrich wants to continue the war to the end

• Israel’s ’total war’

• The Damage of "Total War"

• Yair Lapid calls for the dismissal of Benjamin Netanyahu

• The trial of Benjamin Netanyahu has resumed

• Is it possible to demonstrate against the war?

• Israel summons the Spanish ambassador to remonstrate

• Some kibbutzim refuse to talk to Benjamin Netanyahu

• Benjamin Netanyahu negotiates delivery of medicine to hostages

• Facebook and Instagram shut down accounts at Israel’s request

• Isaac Herzog meets Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

• Israelis to travel less

• Palestinian Authority under threat

• Establishment of the "Youth of the Al-Aqsa Flood"

• Israel attacks Lebanese army

• Riad Salamé travels without a hitch

• The Syrian Arab Republic will be able to use the confiscated properties

• Syrians revolt against US occupiers and Kurdish mercenaries

• Jordan could break gas deal with Israel

• Targeted bombing of the Pentagon in Iraq

• The Red Sea Front

• For Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the West has given a license to kill to the "butcher of Gaza"

• Türkiye will not allow Palestinians to be murdered on its soil

• Türkiye admits financial support to Hamas

• Ebrahim Raisi cancels his participation in COP28

• Philippines rekindles Second Thomas shoal conflict

• South Korea launches spy satellite

• China is capable of destroying the U.S. military’s communications system

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• António Guterres refers the matter to the UN Security Council

• UN Security Council Examines Investigation into Daesh Crimes

• Russia no longer participates in the leadership of the IMO

• International Criminal Court Investigates October 7 Terrorist Attacks

