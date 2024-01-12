To understand what is happening in the world, you need a variety of sources. You can’t settle for the big three conformist news agencies AFP, AP and Reuters. You should listen to different opinions and confront contradictory arguments.

Contents of double issue: N°68-69 - January 12, 2024

EDITORIAL

0001 Substituting a West/Axis of Resistance conflict for that of Israel/Hamas

AMERICAS

0002 U.S. and Chinese militaries re-establish communication

0003 Pentagon recalls USS Gerald Ford

0004 State Department Offers Rewards for Information on Hamas Funding Networks

0005 US National Security Council defends UNRWA

0006 According to the NYT, the IDF raid on al-Shifa hospital was based on outdated intelligence

0007 The NYT publishes an op-ed by a Hamas leader

0008 Second senior U.S. official resigns in protest over Gaza genocide policy

0009 End of U.S. aid to Ukraine

0010 The Epstein case is not closed

0011 A Study on the Politicization of U.S. Intelligence

0012 Joe Biden authorizes the interception of all electronic communications of Europeans

0013 Three new suspects of involvement in the "January 6 coup attempt"

0014 Donald Trump declared ineligible in Colorado and Maine

0015 Protests against the 2020 U.S. presidential election are growing

0016 NYT Sues OpenAI and Microsoft

0017 State of emergency in Ecuador

0018 Colombia and the wreck of the San José

0019 Guyana requests US military aid against Venezuela

0020 The South American Right and Ukraine

0021 Argentina renounces BRICS

0022 Huge protests in Argentina

0023 Preparation of an anti-Israel attack in Buenos Aires

EUROPE

0024 Two Royal Navy ships banned in Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits

0025 Pope Francis doesn’t mince words on Israel’s repression of Palestinians

0026 Holy See amends its authorization to bless same-sex couples

0027 Pope Francis calls for respect for international humanitarian law

0028 The French Court of Auditors postpones the publication of one of its reports so that parliamentarians do not have access to it in due time

0029 France, Spain and Italy refuse to support hostilities against Gazans

0030 German support for Ukraine was of no use

0031 Great strike in Germany against Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition

0032 Siemens reports €600 million loss due to ’sanctions’ against Russia

0033 Martin Wijnen says Netherlands must arm itself against Russia

0034 Danish-US Defense Agreement

0035 Estonia ready to arrest Ukrainian immigrants to force them into mobilization

0036 Polish farmers block Ukrainian border again

0037 EU wants to impose a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

0038 Kosovars exempt from visa requirements in the Schengen area

0039 Pro-Western protests in Serbia

0040 U.S. opposes Bosnian Serb secession

0042 The Zelensky/Zaluzhnyi crisis

0043 Ukrainian Orthodox Adopt Western Calendar

0044 Russian services have managed to wipe out the core of Ukraine’s main telecom operator

0045 The war is no longer a hit in Ukraine

0046 Ukraine uses Czech missiles against civilians in Russia

0047 Russia teaches what Westerners consider fake news

AFRICA

0048 Egypt and Jordan facing the war in Gaza

0049 Towards the re-establishment of Egyptian-Iranian diplomatic relations

0050 Burkina Faso restores diplomatic relations with Russia

0051 Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement

0052 Fulani attack in Nigeria

0053 Hemedti forges alliances

0054 Ousmane Sonko’s candidacy rejected by the Constitutional Council

0055 Nana Akufo-Addo accused of covering up corruption

0056 New constitution in Chad

0057 Difficult presidential election in DRC

0058 South Africa Refers Israel to International Court of Justice for Genocide

0059 ANC prepares to lose absolute majority

ASIA

0060 Supreme Court invalidates takeover by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Jewish supremacist coalition

0061 Tzvika Fogel reserves the same fate for the Supreme Court as for Hamas

0062 The bombing of the convent of the Missionaries of Charity was not an accident

0063 Eli Cohen refuses renewal of visas for UN staff

0064 Archbishop Moussa El-Hage denies having been received by Isaac Herzog

0065 Israeli-Hamas Negotiations

0066 Tony Blair and Israel

0067 IDF systematically tortures and plunders Gazan civilians

0068 Yitzhak Brik says IDF Victories Over Hamas Are Exaggerated

0069 Bezalel Smotrich calls for the transfer of two million Palestinians

0070 Danny Danon works on the transfer of Gazans

0071 Benjamin Netanyahu confirms he is working on transfer of Gazans

0072 Bezalel Smotrich refuses to pay back taxes levied for the Palestinian Authority

0073 Likud claims to be receiving widespread pressure to annihilate Gazans

0074 Itamar Ben-Gvir calls for return of Jewish settlements in Gaza

0075 Phase III of Israel’s response

0076 Gaza after the war

0077 A Maritime Corridor to Gaza

0078 Audit of Israeli Responsibility for the October 7 Attack

0079 Gil Limon questions Israel’s gun licenses

0080 The Israeli War Cabinet Still Divided

0081 Israel harvests organs from corpses before returning them

0082 Benjamin Netanyahu announces IDF will pursue its objective in Lebanon

0083 Bombing of the Syrian Golan by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq

0084 Iraq considers departure of Western forces

0085 UAE to continue Abraham Accords

0086 Fighting in the Red Sea

0087 Ansar Allah’s huge demonstration in Sana’a

0088 Coalition against Ansar Allah gets smaller

0089 Ansar Allah-Saudi Arabia Peace Agreement

0090 Recep Tayyip Erdoğan compares Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler

0091 Türkiye arrests Mossad spies who were plotting assassinations on its soil

0092 Ismaël Haniyeh publicly sends a message to Antony Blinken

0093 Controversy between the IRGC and Hamas

0094 France warns Iran

0095 Iran continues its proceedings against the US, assassins of Qassem Soleimani

0096 General elections in Bangladesh

0097 Kim Jong-un embodies a Korean myth

0098 North Korea Live-Fire Drill

0099 Purge at the head of the People’s Liberation Army

0100 China takes action against five U.S. companies that are arming its Taiwan province

0101 China worried about British spying

0102 CBS denies the existence of mass prisons in Xinjiang

0103 First arrests in the case of secret financing of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party

0104 Japan’s support for Ukraine

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

0105 Sigrid Kaag, Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator in Gaza

0106 WHO situation updates in Gaza