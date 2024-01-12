To understand what is happening in the world, you need a variety of sources. You can’t settle for the big three conformist news agencies AFP, AP and Reuters. You should listen to different opinions and confront contradictory arguments.
Contents of double issue: N°68-69 - January 12, 2024
EDITORIAL
0001 Substituting a West/Axis of Resistance conflict for that of Israel/Hamas
AMERICAS
0002 U.S. and Chinese militaries re-establish communication
0003 Pentagon recalls USS Gerald Ford
0004 State Department Offers Rewards for Information on Hamas Funding Networks
0005 US National Security Council defends UNRWA
0006 According to the NYT, the IDF raid on al-Shifa hospital was based on outdated intelligence
0007 The NYT publishes an op-ed by a Hamas leader
0008 Second senior U.S. official resigns in protest over Gaza genocide policy
0009 End of U.S. aid to Ukraine
0010 The Epstein case is not closed
0011 A Study on the Politicization of U.S. Intelligence
0012 Joe Biden authorizes the interception of all electronic communications of Europeans
0013 Three new suspects of involvement in the "January 6 coup attempt"
0014 Donald Trump declared ineligible in Colorado and Maine
0015 Protests against the 2020 U.S. presidential election are growing
0016 NYT Sues OpenAI and Microsoft
0017 State of emergency in Ecuador
0018 Colombia and the wreck of the San José
0019 Guyana requests US military aid against Venezuela
0020 The South American Right and Ukraine
0021 Argentina renounces BRICS
0022 Huge protests in Argentina
0023 Preparation of an anti-Israel attack in Buenos Aires
EUROPE
0024 Two Royal Navy ships banned in Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits
0025 Pope Francis doesn’t mince words on Israel’s repression of Palestinians
0026 Holy See amends its authorization to bless same-sex couples
0027 Pope Francis calls for respect for international humanitarian law
0028 The French Court of Auditors postpones the publication of one of its reports so that parliamentarians do not have access to it in due time
0029 France, Spain and Italy refuse to support hostilities against Gazans
0030 German support for Ukraine was of no use
0031 Great strike in Germany against Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition
0032 Siemens reports €600 million loss due to ’sanctions’ against Russia
0033 Martin Wijnen says Netherlands must arm itself against Russia
0034 Danish-US Defense Agreement
0035 Estonia ready to arrest Ukrainian immigrants to force them into mobilization
0036 Polish farmers block Ukrainian border again
0037 EU wants to impose a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
0038 Kosovars exempt from visa requirements in the Schengen area
0039 Pro-Western protests in Serbia
0040 U.S. opposes Bosnian Serb secession
0042 The Zelensky/Zaluzhnyi crisis
0043 Ukrainian Orthodox Adopt Western Calendar
0044 Russian services have managed to wipe out the core of Ukraine’s main telecom operator
0045 The war is no longer a hit in Ukraine
0046 Ukraine uses Czech missiles against civilians in Russia
0047 Russia teaches what Westerners consider fake news
AFRICA
0048 Egypt and Jordan facing the war in Gaza
0049 Towards the re-establishment of Egyptian-Iranian diplomatic relations
0050 Burkina Faso restores diplomatic relations with Russia
0051 Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement
0052 Fulani attack in Nigeria
0053 Hemedti forges alliances
0054 Ousmane Sonko’s candidacy rejected by the Constitutional Council
0055 Nana Akufo-Addo accused of covering up corruption
0056 New constitution in Chad
0057 Difficult presidential election in DRC
0058 South Africa Refers Israel to International Court of Justice for Genocide
0059 ANC prepares to lose absolute majority
ASIA
0060 Supreme Court invalidates takeover by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Jewish supremacist coalition
0061 Tzvika Fogel reserves the same fate for the Supreme Court as for Hamas
0062 The bombing of the convent of the Missionaries of Charity was not an accident
0063 Eli Cohen refuses renewal of visas for UN staff
0064 Archbishop Moussa El-Hage denies having been received by Isaac Herzog
0065 Israeli-Hamas Negotiations
0066 Tony Blair and Israel
0067 IDF systematically tortures and plunders Gazan civilians
0068 Yitzhak Brik says IDF Victories Over Hamas Are Exaggerated
0069 Bezalel Smotrich calls for the transfer of two million Palestinians
0070 Danny Danon works on the transfer of Gazans
0071 Benjamin Netanyahu confirms he is working on transfer of Gazans
0072 Bezalel Smotrich refuses to pay back taxes levied for the Palestinian Authority
0073 Likud claims to be receiving widespread pressure to annihilate Gazans
0074 Itamar Ben-Gvir calls for return of Jewish settlements in Gaza
0075 Phase III of Israel’s response
0076 Gaza after the war
0077 A Maritime Corridor to Gaza
0078 Audit of Israeli Responsibility for the October 7 Attack
0079 Gil Limon questions Israel’s gun licenses
0080 The Israeli War Cabinet Still Divided
0081 Israel harvests organs from corpses before returning them
0082 Benjamin Netanyahu announces IDF will pursue its objective in Lebanon
0083 Bombing of the Syrian Golan by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq
0084 Iraq considers departure of Western forces
0085 UAE to continue Abraham Accords
0086 Fighting in the Red Sea
0087 Ansar Allah’s huge demonstration in Sana’a
0088 Coalition against Ansar Allah gets smaller
0089 Ansar Allah-Saudi Arabia Peace Agreement
0090 Recep Tayyip Erdoğan compares Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler
0091 Türkiye arrests Mossad spies who were plotting assassinations on its soil
0092 Ismaël Haniyeh publicly sends a message to Antony Blinken
0093 Controversy between the IRGC and Hamas
0094 France warns Iran
0095 Iran continues its proceedings against the US, assassins of Qassem Soleimani
0096 General elections in Bangladesh
0097 Kim Jong-un embodies a Korean myth
0098 North Korea Live-Fire Drill
0099 Purge at the head of the People’s Liberation Army
0100 China takes action against five U.S. companies that are arming its Taiwan province
0101 China worried about British spying
0102 CBS denies the existence of mass prisons in Xinjiang
0103 First arrests in the case of secret financing of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party
0104 Japan’s support for Ukraine
INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS
0105 Sigrid Kaag, Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator in Gaza
0106 WHO situation updates in Gaza
