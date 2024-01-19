French Ambassador to Moscow Pierre Lévy (photo) was summoned by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Russian Federation expects to hear his explanation regarding the presence of French “mercenaries” in Ukraine. Several dozen of them were killed in Kharhiv/Kharhov just a few days ago.

This summer, MP Frédéric Mathieu (LFI party) interrogated Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin about the presence of 400 French mercenaries in Ukraine, including some one hundred far-right activists. The parliamentarian had alerted to the danger these men would pose when they returned to France.

The Russian Federation did not summon the ambassadors of the states from which other mercenaries hailed from. Moreover, Moscow suspects Paris of having sent regular soldiers embedded with its mercenaries to support the regine in Kiev.