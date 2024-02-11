The Egyptian government informed its Israeli counterpart that if the IDF carry out an operation in Rafah as announced, entailing the disruption of humanitarian aid delivery into the Gaza Strip, it would suspend the Camp David Accords.

Signed in 1978 and 1979 by former Muslim Brotherhood member Anwar el-Sadat and revisionist Zionist Menahem Beguin, the Camp David Accords, which comprise two separate agreements, were never fully implemented. However, the second agreement ended the war between the two states. Their suspension could mean a new war.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have also warned Israel of the consequences such an operation would have.