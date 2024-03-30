• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sacked the Secretary General of the National Defense

and Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov, who could be appointed ambassador to Norway.

Grandfather of singer [1], Oleksiy Danilov has repeatedly demanded that the European Union give all its heavy weapons to Ukraine to fight Russia. According to him, Russians are "less human" than other people because they are "Asian". Last week, he provoked a very serious diplomatic incident with China because Beijing announced that it would not participate in the planned peace conference in Switzerland if Russia was not invited. He then made an obscene pun on the name of China’s special envoy, Li Hui.

After thanking President Zelensky for his years at the helm of the Defense Council, he said: "The Russian monster will be destroyed. This fantastical creature will die and perish in the darkness of history. This will be done by a Ukrainian warrior, behind whom lies our history, our destiny and our mission: "to be a sword in the dark; guards on the Wall; a shield protecting the kingdom of the peoples" (quote from the founder of integral nationalism Dmytro Dontsov).

• President Zelensky has appointed his deputy, Oleksandr Lytvynenko, to replace him. The latter is also a staunch nationalist, director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies and director of Foreign Intelligence (SZRU). Since 2009, he has been developing the theory that the Russian Federation is trying to re-establish the former Russian Empire. In the name of which, he warns the West against the World War that Vladimir Putin is waging against it. In recent months, he has denounced an alleged Kremlin plan called "Maidan-3" to overthrow President Zelensky (See VIN 0552).

• In addition, according to the Financial Times of 22 March, Washington has asked the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukrainian Military Intelligence (GUR) to stop striking Russian energy infrastructure.

In the midst of the presidential election campaign, Joe Biden’s team fears an increase in world oil prices.

• Finally, the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, accused France of deploying spies in the Caucasus. According to her, Paris has done everything possible to derail the peace agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan