• Supreme Leader of the Iranian Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote on X: "God willing, we will make the Zionists repent of their crime of attacking the Iranian embassy in Damascus."

• “No Israeli embassy is safe anymore,” Revolutionary Guards Corps General Yahya Rahim Safavi threatened on April 7. “The testimonies [of the Damascus martyrs] double the motivation to fight against America and the Zionist regime. We have made a pact with God to continue to fight against oppression and wherever Muslims and non-Muslims cry for help, we will go to help them according to the plan of our Commander-in-Chief [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] (…) This recent war will change both the face of security and that of culture and media in the world. Of course, all crimes committed in the region occur with the support of America and the treacherous silence of some Arab countries.

• According to Bloomberg, Iran is preparing to bomb government objectives in Israel with long-range missiles, in retaliation for attack on its consulate in Damascus.

• To date, no one has offered reparations to Iran after the destruction by Israel of its consulate and the residence of its ambassador in Damascus (cf. 0907). However, in everyone’s opinion, this is an extremely serious crime.

• Welcoming the Japanese Prime Minister, US President Joe Biden declared: “We also discussed the Iranian question. Tehran threatens to launch a major attack against the Jewish state. As I told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, our commitment to Israeli security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad. Let me repeat that, ironclad. We will do everything in our power to protect Israel’s security.”

• United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, confirmed to him that in the event of an Iranian attack, Washington would stand by Tel Aviv.

• Yoav Gallant said: “We will be able to react very quickly as part of a necessary offensive on the territory of those who attack Israel, wherever it is – anywhere in the Middle East.”

• The Iranian Foreign Ministry reported on April 10 that the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iraq communicated by phone with the Iranian foreign minister. Each carried the same message

from the US Department of State: do not respond to Israel’s attack on your diplomatic representation in Damascus because you would risk provoking a World War.

• Supreme Leader of the Iranian Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote on X: “It is regrettable that some Muslim governments are helping the Zionist regime in the midst of the conflict in Palestine. Zionists suck the blood of a country for their own benefit when they gain a foothold in that country. Those who help the Zionist regime are helping to bring about their own destruction. Muslim governments should sever economic and political relations with the Zionist regime – at least temporarily! Relationships should be broken off and no one should help them while they are committing these crimes. To see Muslim countries severing ties with the Zionist regime is not just our expectation. Muslim nations are waiting for it too. If Muslim countries held a referendum, everyone would undoubtedly vote for their government to end relations."

• German airline Lufthansa halted its flights to Iran from April 6 to 11 "due to the current situation in the Middle East."

For its part, Iran suspended all civilian flights over Tehran on April 10 due to military exercises. The Mehr agency withdrew the report it had published on this subject.