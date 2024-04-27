We publish Voltaire, International Newsletter every week, summarizing the facts and arguments of each side. We started in the summer of 2022 and have gradually built up a team of specialists covering the entire world.

Contents of N°84

EDITORIAL

• 1037 Georgia and the financing of political organizations from abroad

AMERICAS

• 1038 Western companies allowed to source Russian metal

• 1039 House of Representatives votes $95 billion in aid to foreign states

• 1040 Mike Johnson radically changes his political line

• 1041 House of Representatives Continues Hearings on Wave of Anti-Semitism in Universities

• 1042 Widespread pro-Palestinian protests on U.S. campuses

• 1043 Presidential immunity before the Supreme Court

• 1044 Bennie Thompson proposes to lift protection of former President Donald Trump if convicted

• 1045 According to Tucker Carlson, the CIA blackmails lawmakers

• 1046 The United States and the "Netzah Yehuda" Criminal Battalion

• 1047 New Vocabulary Guidelines at the New York Times

• 1048 FCC corrupted by George Soros

• 1049 Americans think their press is not free

• 1050 Nicaragua swaps its embassy from Seoul to Pyongyang

• 1051 New government without legitimacy in Haiti

• 1052 Washington’s "sanctions" against Venezuela

• 1053 Argentina asks to become a "global partner" of NATO

EUROPE

• 1054 The tainted blood scandal in the United Kingdom

• 1055 France reduces its armies

• 1056 Netherlands calls for extension of sanctions against West Bank settlers

• 1057 Andrzej Duda declares Poland ready to host U.S. nuclear bombs

• 1058 Andrzej Duda denounces the takeover of Ukrainian farmland by US transnationals

• 1059 Viktor Orbán denounces the EU’s warmongering

• 1060 For Peter Szijjarto, Brussels and Washington are competing to escalate the war in Ukraine

• 1061 European Parliament defends use of foreign funds for political campaigns

• 1062 European Parliament limits cash payments to €10,000

• 1063 Towards an Armenian-Azerbaijani Peace Treaty

• 1064 Gagauzia under pressure

• 1065 Andriy Yermack’s Eschatological Interpretation of the War in Ukraine

• 1066 Volodymyr Zelensky thanks the United States

• 1067 Russian economy in good health

• 1068 Sergey Lavrov’s revelations on the 2022 draft peace treaty with Ukraine

• 1069 According to Sergey Lavrov, Washington is blocking any negotiations on nuclear weapons

• 1070 Arrest of Russian Deputy Minister of Defense

• 1071 Navalny Team Video

• 1072 Russia steps up counter-terrorism coordination

AFRICA

• 1073 Morocco gets involved in Palestinian-Israeli negotiations

• 1074 "General" Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo in Washington’s crosshairs

• 1075 The CFA franc in question

• 1076 Niger breaks with U.S. armies

• 1077 Chad prepares to break with the West

ASIA

• 1078 Israel’s attack on Iran, April 19

• 1079 Itamar Ben-Gvir mocks Israel’s attack on Iran

• 1080 Previous Israeli drone attacks

• 1081 General Yitzhak Brik Predicts Catastrophe

• 1082 Bezalel Smotrich legalizes Jewish settlements in the West Bank

• 1083 Sin Beth worried about overly favorable conditions of detention of Jewish terrorists

• 1084 Avner Netanyahu Requests Removal of Wikipedia Entry

• 1085 The Israeli torture center of Sde Teiman

• 1086 Meir Porush demands that the UN bring unleavened bread and wine to hostages in Gaza

• 1087 Resignation of Israeli generals

• 1088 Hamas seeks new asylum

• 1089 Hamas Prisoners of War

• 1090 Anti-Arab pogroms in the West Bank

• 1091 Türkiye considers expelling NATO from Incirlik

• 1092 Iran to receive Sukhoi SU-35s

• 1093 India’s election campaign marred by sectarianism

• 1094 Pakistan and Iran refer Israel’s bombing of diplomatic premises to the United Nations

• 1095 North Korea strengthens economic and military cooperation with Iran

• 1096 Xi Jinping says U.S. must stop arming Ukraine

• 1097 Reform of the Chinese armies

• 1098 Wang Yi condemns U.S. veto of Palestine’s UN membership

• 1099 Sanae Takaichi honors Japanese militarism

OCEANIA

• 1100 Joe Biden insults Papua New Guinea

INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 1101 According to SIPRI, the West is dangerously increasing its military spending

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 1102 The Illegal Syria Investigative Mechanism Continues

• 1103 Russia vetoes redundant resolution on nuclear weapons in outer space

• 1104 U.S. vetoes Palestine’s full accession

• 1105 WFP to assist in food distributions in Gaza

• 1106 UN Independent Investigation Finds UNRWA Neutral

• 1107 Towards an investigation into the mass graves of Shifa and Nasser hospitals