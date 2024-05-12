On May 9, Moscow’s Red Square hosted the 79th Anniversary Parade of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 against Nazi Germany. More than 9,000 soldiers took part, with 75 weapon systems, including nuclear missiles on mobile launch pads. The political-media mainstream has portrayed the Parade as a threatening show of force against Europe and the entire West, erasing its historical significance and everything that led to the current war in Europe.

Above all, we must remember history. The Soviet Union was attacked and invaded in 1941 by Nazi Germany with 201 divisions, comprising 5.5 million soldiers equivalent to 75% of all German troops, 3,500 tanks and 5,000 aircraft, plus 37 divisions from satellite countries (including Italy).

The USSR had asked the Allies - Great Britain and the United States - to open a second front in Europe, but the latter had delayed it, wanting to unload Nazi power onto the USSR in order to weaken it and thus have a dominant position at the end of the war. The second front opened with the Anglo-American invasion of Normandy in 1944, when the Red Army and Soviet partisans had defeated German troops, striking the decisive blow against Nazi Germany. The price paid by the Soviet Union was very high: around 27 million dead, more than half of them civilians, corresponding to 15% of the population (compared with 0.3% of the USA in the whole of the Second World War); around 5 million deported to Germany; more than 1,700 cities and large towns inhabited, 70,000 villages devastated; 30,000 factories destroyed.

In the current war in Europe, Russia faces not only Kiev’s forces, trained and commanded by a politico-military group with a clear Nazi imprint, but also US-led Nato, which is using these forces and equipping them with weapons capable of striking Russia. This is demonstrated most directly by the Moscow exhibition of weapons supplied to Kiev by the USA, Great Britain, Germany and other Nato member states. As Ukrainian forces are suffering heavy defeats, the Atlantic Alliance is sending military forces to Ukraine in its service and, at the same time, ramping up the nuclear component of its military exercises in Europe. In response, Russia organizes tactical nuclear weapons exercises and warns that it will take into account the potential deployment of US nuclear weapons in Poland in its military planning. The European scenario is linked to that of the Middle East, about which this program provides important information, hidden by the mainstream.