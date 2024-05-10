The General Assembly,

Guided by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and stressing in this regard the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples,

Recalling its relevant resolutions, including its resolutions concerning the question of Palestine, including, inter alia, resolution ES-10/22 of 12 December 2023,

Recalling also the relevant resolutions of the Security Council,

Recalling further its resolution 2625 (XXV) of 24 October 1970, in which it affirmed, inter alia, the duty of every State to promote, through joint and separate action, realization of the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples,

Stressing the importance of maintaining and strengthening international peace founded upon freedom, equality, justice and respect for fundamental human rights,

Reaffirming its resolution 3236 (XXIX) of 22 November 1974 and all relevant resolutions, including resolution 78/192 of 19 December 2023, reaffirming the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine,

Reaffirming also the principle, in line with the Charter, of the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force,

Stressing the need for respect for and preservation of the territorial unity, contiguity and integrity of all of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,

Reaffirming its resolutions 43/176 of 15 December 1988 and 77/25 of 30 November 2022 and all relevant resolutions regarding the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine, which, inter alia, stress the need for the withdrawal of Israel from the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, the realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, primarily the right to self-determination, including the right to their independent State, and the complete cessation of all Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,

Reaffirming its unwavering support, in accordance with international law, for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East on the basis of the relevant United Nations resolutions, including Security Council resolution 2334 (2016) of 23 December 2016, the Madrid terms of reference, including the principle of land for peace, and the Arab Peace Initiative, and for the two-State solution of Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders, based on the pre-1967 borders,

Recalling its relevant resolutions on the status of Palestine in the General Assembly, including its resolution 3210 (XXIX) of 14 October 1974, resolution 3237 (XXIX) of 22 November 1974, resolution 43/177 of 15 December 1988, resolution 52/250 of 7 July 1998, resolution 67/19 of 29 November 2012 and resolution 73/5 of 16 October 2018,

Noting that the State of Palestine is a party to many instruments concluded under the auspices of the United Nations and has joined several specialized agencies and bodies of the United Nations as a full member,

Aware that the State of Palestine is a full member of the League of Arab States, the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Group of Asia-Pacific States and the Group of 77 and China,

Having examined the special report of the Security Council to the General Assembly,

Stressing its conviction that the State of Palestine is fully qualified for membership in the United Nations in accordance with Article 4 of the Charter,

Noting the widespread affirmations of support of Members of the United Nations for the admission of the State of Palestine to membership in the United Nations,

Expressing deep regret and concern that, on 18 April 2024, one negative vote by a permanent member of the Security Council prevented the adoption of the draft resolution supported by 12 members of the Council recommending the admission of the State of Palestine to membership in the United Nations,

Recalling that membership in the United Nations is open to all peace-loving States which accept the obligations contained in the Charter and, in the judgment of the Organization, are able and willing to carry out these obligations,

1. Determines that the State of Palestine is qualified for membership in the United Nations in accordance with Article 4 of the Charter of the United Nations and should therefore be admitted to membership in the United Nations;

2. Accordingly recommends that the Security Council reconsider the matter favourably, in the light of this determination and of the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice of 28 May 1948, and in strict conformity with Article 4 of the Charter;

3. Decides, on an exceptional basis and without setting a precedent, to adopt the modalities set out in the annex to the present resolution for the participation of the State of Palestine in the sessions and work of the General Assembly and the international conferences convened under the auspices of the Assembly or other organs of the United Nations, as well as in United Nations conferences;

4. Requests the Economic and Social Council, insofar as the rights concerned could be exercised by a non-member of the Council, and other relevant organs, specialized agencies, organizations and entities within the United Nations system to apply the above-mentioned modalities;

5. Reaffirms the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine;

6. Stresses that compliance with and respect for the Charter and international law is a cornerstone of peace and security in the region;

7. Calls for renewed and coordinated efforts by the international community aimed at achieving without delay an end to the Israeli occupation that began in 1967 and a just, lasting and peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in accordance with international law, the relevant United Nations resolutions, including Security Council resolution 2334 (2016), the Madrid terms of reference, including the principle of land for peace, and the Arab Peace Initiative, and reaffirming in this regard its unwavering support for the two-State solution of Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders, based on the pre-1967 borders;

8. Requests the Secretary-General to take the measures necessary to implement the present resolution;

9. Decides to adjourn the tenth emergency special session temporarily and to authorize the President of the General Assembly at its most recent session to resume its meeting upon request from Member States.

Annex

The additional rights and privileges of participation of the State of Palestine shall be given effect through the following modalities as of the seventy-ninth session of the General Assembly, without prejudice to its existing rights and privileges:

(a) The right to be seated among Member States in alphabetical order;

(b) The right of inscription on the list of speakers under agenda items other than Palestinian and Middle East issues in the order in which it signifies its desire to speak;

(c) The right to make statements on behalf of a group, including among representatives of major groups;

(d) The right to submit proposals and amendments and introduce them, including orally, including on behalf of a group;

(e) The right to co-sponsor proposals and amendments, including on behalf of a group;

(f) The right to make explanations of vote on behalf of the States Members of a group;

(g) The right of reply regarding positions of a group;

(h) The right to raise procedural motions, including points of order and requests to put proposals to the vote, including the right to challenge the decision of the presiding officer, including on behalf of a group;

(i) The right to propose items to be included in the provisional agenda of the regular or special sessions and the right to request the inclusion of supplementary or additional items in the agenda of regular or special sessions;

(j) The right of members of the delegation of the State of Palestine to be elected as officers in the plenary and the Main Committees of the General Assembly;

(k) The right to full and effective participation in United Nations conferences and international conferences and meetings convened under the auspices of the General Assembly or, as appropriate, under the auspices of other organs of the United Nations, in line with its participation in the high-level political forum on sustainable development;

(l) The State of Palestine, in its capacity as an observer State, does not have the right to vote in the General Assembly or to put forward its candidature to United Nations organs.