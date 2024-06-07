We publish Voltaire, International Newsletter every week, summarizing the facts and arguments of each side. We started in the summer of 2022 and have gradually built up a team of specialists covering the entire world.

Contents of N°90

EDITORIAL

• 1382 Joe Biden presents the "Israeli" peace offer

AMERICAS

• 1383 Emmanuel Macron has obtained a waiver for Airbus from Canadian sanctions against Russia

• 1384 Benjamin Netanyahu’s invitation to Congress

• 1385 Bernie Sanders won’t go to Congress to listen to Benjamin Netanyahu

• 1386 Joe Biden’s interview with Time Magazine

• 1387 House of Representatives passes sanctions against Karim Khan

• 1388 The Biden administration authorizes Ukraine to strike Russian territory

• 1389 Ukraine forced Washington’s hand twice

• 1390 Donald Trump vows to declassify his country’s political secrets

• 1391 The plot against Donald Trump

• 1392 Myriam Adelson buys Donald Trump

• 1393 Congress dismisses James and Hunter Biden for perjury

• 1394 The authors of Fake News, according to the CIA

• 1395 Mexico General Election

• 1396 Brazil recalls its ambassador to Israel

• 1397 Chile joins South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel

EUROPE

• 1398 The United Kingdom’s Involvement in the Gaza Massacre

• 1399 Standard & Poor’s downgrades the French economy

• 1401 Emmanuel Macron calls for peace in Palestine

• 1402 Israel banned from Eurosatory 2024

• 1403 The Cook Islands offer to mediate in New Caledonia

• 1404 Germany authorizes Ukraine to strike Russian territory

• 1405 Kaja Kallas redefines victory in Ukraine

• 1406 Andrzej Duda vetoes the recognition of the Silesian language

• 1407 Robert Fico will not return in the next few weeks

• 1408 Viktor Orbán wants to stop the EU’s warmongering

• 1409 The Farmers Defense Forces in Brussels

• 1410 The European Commission denounces Russian "propaganda"

• 1411 Bishop Bagrat Galstanian resigns as Armenian bishop

• 1412 Georgia against LGBT propaganda

• 1413 Controversy over the official translation of the North Atlantic Treaty into Georgian

• 1414 The Russian army repels an attack on the Kerch bridge

• 1415 Volodymyr Zelensky buys Kyrenia casino

• 1416 Sino-Russian relations according to Volodymyr Zelensky

• 1417 French instructors already on their way to Ukraine

• 1418 Russian army shells Ukrainian energy facilities

• 1419 The Kremlin considers an asymmetrical response to the actions of its US "enemies"

AFRICA

• 1420 Russian army deploys in Libya

• 1421 Towards a Russian-Sudanese agreement

• 1422 South Africa General Election

ASIA

• 1423 Benjamin Netanyahu accepts congressional invitation

• 1424 According to Israeli law, UNRWA is terrorist

• 1425 IDF revised its plan for Rafah

• 1426 Benjamin Netanyahu says creating a Palestinian state is a reward for terrorism

• 1427 Yoav Gallant confirms that the fighting will last until the destruction of Hamas

• 1428 Israeli police hold protester incommunicado for five days

• 1429 Benny Gantz says Haredi military status is of no consequence to IDF

• 1430 Itamar Ben-Gvir claims that the Temple Mount belongs to the Jews

• 1431 More trucks in Gaza, but less humanitarian aid

• 1432 Israel halts transfer of Palestinian public funds to Gaza

• 1433 The PFLP and Islamic Jihad fade away in favor of Hamas

• 1435 Human toll of Operation "Iron Sword"

• 1436 Lebanese Forces against Syrian Refugees

• 1437 The Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan agrees with the monarchy

• 1438 Battle within the pro-Western opposition in Afrin

• 1439 Washington could recognize a second "Kurdistan", but still not in Turkey

• 1440 Saudi Arabia adapts its school curricula

• 1441 Attacks on U.S. restaurant chains in Iraq

• 1442 Bahrain seeks Chinese mediation

• 1443 Ansar Allah attacks U.S. military ships

• 1444 USCENTCOM claims to have attacked Ansar Allah in self-defense

• 1445 Ali Khamenei comments on Ruhollah Khomeini’s vision of Palestine

• 1446 Tehran and the "Israeli" peace plan for Gaza

• 1447 General Elections in Bharat

• 1448 The Maldives prohibit Israeli citizens from entering the country

• 1449 China confirms it will not take part in the Ukrainian "peace formula" conference

• 1450 China and the memory of Tiananmen

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 1451 UN Security Council is divided over North Korea

• 1452 UNRWA warns of risks of dehydration in Gaza

• 1453 Vanuatu denounces France’s colonial position in New Caledonia

• 1454 NATO plans to transport troops and heavy weapons to Europe