At the joint session of the government of the Republic of Serbia and the government of Republika Srpska, the Declaration on the Protection of National and Political Rights and the Common Future of the Serbian People was unanimously adopted, June 8th 2024, in Belgrade.

1. The Pan-Serbian Assembly is composed of representatives of Serbs elected to legislative and executive bodies of government, members of academies of sciences and arts, members of the Assembly of the Serbian Orthodox Church, and other representatives of the Serbian people invited by the organizers of the All-Serbian Assembly.

2. The Pan-Serbian Assembly constitutes the National Council of the Serbian People, which is responsible for the coordination, monitoring, and execution of the acts of the Pan-Serbian Assembly, as well as its own acts.

3. The National Council of the Serbian People is composed of: the President of the Republic of Serbia, the President of the Republic of Srpska, the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, the President of the Academy of Sciences and Arts of the Republic of Serbia, and the President of the Academy of Sciences and Arts of the Republic of Srpska, a representative of the Senate of the Republic of Srpska, and the president of Matica Srpska.

The Pan-Serbian Assembly, by consensus, appoints representatives of the Serbian people from Montenegro, the Federation of BiH, North Macedonia, Croatia, Slovenia, representatives of the Serbian people from Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America, Australia, as well as distinguished scientists, artists, entrepreneurs, athletes, and national workers to the National Council of the Serbian People.

4. The Pan-Serbian Assembly states that the Serbian people represent a unique entity. Throughout history, the Serbian people have had multiple states with different names and thus have the right to cherish their rich tradition.

5. The Pan-Serbian Assembly determines that the name of the people is one and cannot be changed. Various imposed prefixes added in front of the noun "Serbs" are rejected. Members of the Serbian people have the right to call themselves Serbs, no matter where they currently live.

6. The Pan-Serbian Assembly notes the necessity of Serbian national gathering and decides that it is necessary to regularly hold the Pan-Serbian Assembly every two years to discuss the most important national issues unitedly with the participation of representatives of the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, as well as other representatives of the Serbian people from the region and the world.

7. The Pan-Serbian Assembly expects the full realization of the process of national reconciliation and overcoming historical divisions within the Serbian people.

8. The Pan-Serbian Assembly recommends that the institutions of the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska act unitedly and in coordination and make efforts to stop the assimilation of Serbs in the countries of the region, as well as around the world. The Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska should maintain connections with members of the Serbian people by developing personal, cultural, scientific, sports, and all other types of ties and relations.

9. The Pan-Serbian Assembly, respecting all religions and supporting freedom of religion, and recognizing the irreplaceable significance of members of the Serbian people of other faiths, gives special thanks to the Serbian Orthodox Church, which unites the majority of the Serbian people under its auspices. The Serbian Orthodox Church has preserved the Serbian people in the most difficult times, both biologically and culturally and educationally

10. The Pan-Serbian Assembly recognizes the Serbian Orthodox Church as one of the pillars of the national, cultural, and spiritual identity of the Serbian people and calls for closer cooperation between church and state authorities on key issues such as the preservation of traditional Christian values and the sanctity of marriage and family. The Pan-Serbian Assembly also supports the role of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the education of young people through pedagogical and educational activities.

11. The Pan-Serbian Assembly states that Kosovo and Metohija are inalienable parts of the Republic of Serbia, fundamental to the national identity of Serbs, representing the foundation of the Serbian people’s spirituality and the cornerstone of the Serbian covenant and St. Sava’s path. The Pan-Serbian Assembly insists on using the full name of the southern Serbian province—Kosovo and Metohija—which Albanian secessionists avoid.

12. The Pan-Serbian Assembly supports the efforts of the Republic of Serbia in preserving its territorial integrity and sovereignty, guaranteed by international law and UN Security Council Resolution 1244 and other resolutions, as well as the right and duty of the Republic of Serbia to dedicate itself to the survival of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija. The Pan-Serbian Assembly demands and believes that all available legal, political, economic, and other means must be used to protect Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as all other loyal citizens of the Republic of Serbia, monasteries, churches, medieval fortresses, private property, cemeteries, and other endangered objects.

13. The Pan-Serbian Assembly condemns the deliberate creation of intolerable living conditions for Serbs and the persecution carried out by the Provisional Institutions of Self-Government in Priština. This continuous, well-planned, and comprehensive repression by Albanian secessionists against the Serbian population in Kosovo and Metohija has, over the past years, resulted in the accelerated departure of Serbs from the Province, as well as a drastic deterioration in the position of those Serbs who, despite brutal ethnically motivated terror, have remained to live on their ancestral lands. The Pan-Serbian Assembly expects the Republic of Serbia to continue protecting the rights and lives of its citizens in Kosovo and Metohija, using all protective mechanisms provided by domestic and international law.

14. The Pan-Serbian Assembly insists on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1244 in all its aspects. The All-Serbian Assembly believes that the implementation of the Brussels Agreement, the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities, and continuous dialogue are the only sustainable paths to solving the problem.

15. The Pan-Serbian Assembly expresses respect for all victims who perished during the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as all victims of the wars in the former Yugoslavia.

16. The Pan-Serbian Assembly does not support the Resolution on Srebrenica, which was voted for by 84 countries in the United Nations General Assembly, while 109 countries voted against, abstained, or did not vote. This Resolution attempted to collectively blame the entire Serbian people, which is unacceptable and cannot be implemented.

17. The Pan-Serbian Assembly welcomes the efforts of the leadership of the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska to contribute to clarifying historical facts regarding the events of the 1990s, especially concerning the events in Srebrenica and its surroundings from 1992 to 1995.

18. The Pan-Serbian Assembly notes that the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina – the Dayton Peace Agreement – has been permanently and significantly violated despite the efforts of the Republic of Srpska and the Serbian constituent people, who have fought to preserve the Dayton constitutional framework in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and calls on all international actors to return to respecting the letter of the Dayton Peace Agreement.

19. The Pan-Serbian Assembly asserts that the Republic of Serbia, in accordance with its status as a signatory to the Dayton Peace Agreement and in accordance with the authorities it received from the Republic of Srpska by the Agreement of August 29, 1995, should internationalize the problem of the erosion of the Dayton Peace Agreement with the demand that it be implemented in the form in which it was signed by all parties.

20. The Pan-Serbian Assembly emphasizes that the Republic of Srpska is a unique and indivisible constitutional-legal entity, which independently performs its constitutional, legislative, executive, and judicial functions in accordance with the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina – Annex IV of the Dayton Peace Agreement, and whose territory cannot be alienated contrary to the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Srpska.

21. The Pan-Serbian Assembly highlights that Bosnia and Herzegovina is not a single, nor a unified electoral unit for the election of joint bodies. The Pan-Serbian Assembly stresses that Bosnia and Herzegovina is represented solely by the three-member Presidency based on consensus, not by individuals usurping the authorities of the functions they perform.

22. The Pan-Serbian Assembly accepts and supports the legal order established by the Dayton Peace Agreement, which provides mechanisms for the protection of entities and constituent peoples through the application of the entity voting mechanism in the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly at the level of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the protection of vital national interests in the House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly at the level of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the protection of vital entity interests in the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

23. The Pan-Serbian Assembly notes that the Republic of Srpska is satisfied with the high degree of autonomy defined by the Dayton Peace Agreement, and therefore insists on the essential and formal implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement, as an international treaty that cannot be unilaterally or through interventionism changed. The Pan-Serbian Assembly believes that the Republic of Srpska can activate all the authorities provided as entity authorities by the Dayton Peace Agreement to the extent it deems appropriate.

24. The Pan-Serbian Assembly condemns any disrespect and violation of the Dayton Peace Agreement and democratic procedures in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the imposition of laws, the outvoting of constituent peoples, the transfer of powers from the entity level to the central level, the violation of human rights and freedoms, and the guaranteed rights of the Serbian constituent people to free and independent decision-making and action within Dayton Bosnia and Herzegovina.

25. The Pan-Serbian Assembly considers the appointment of the High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina contrary to Annex X of the Dayton Peace Agreement inappropriate, which stipulates that the appointment of the High Representative requires the consent of the contracting parties and an appropriate resolution of the United Nations Security Council.

26. The Pan-Serbian Assembly asserts that the Serbian people, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Srpska should unitedly preserve historical friendships with proven friends, but also build new alliances.

27. The Pan-Serbian Assembly believes that the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, in accordance with the Dayton Peace Agreement, considering the geopolitical position, economic relations, and political processes, view integration towards the European Union as a strategic goal, which should be realized through a partnership political and economic framework with full respect for national interests.

28. The Pan-Serbian Assembly supports the policy of military neutrality of the Republic of Serbia in relation to all existing military alliances, a stance fully agreed upon by the Republic of Srpska, which will fight to preserve military neutrality in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The All-Serbian Assembly supports the cooperation of the security systems of the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska in terms of legislation, information exchange, joint training, and exercises, aiming to achieve and maintain peace and stability.

29. The Pan-Serbian Assembly welcomes the decision of the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska to jointly celebrate September 15th as the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom, and the National Flag, in remembrance of the breakthrough of the Thessaloniki Front in World War I. The Pan-Serbian Assembly considers that Sretenje, February 15th, should be celebrated together as the Statehood Day of the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska. The Pan-Serbian Assembly expects the Republic of Srpska to continue commemorating January 9th as the Day of the Republic of Srpska and its patron saint’s day.

30. The Pan-Serbian Assembly confirms that the anthem "God of Justice" is the pan- Serbian anthem, and that the double-headed eagle of the Nemanjić dynasty is the pan- Serbian national coat of arms.

31. The Pan-Serbian Assembly emphasizes the unifying significance of the Serbian language and the Cyrillic script as pillars of Serbian culture and science, as well as national identity. In order to preserve and nurture Serbian culture and national identity, the All-Serbian Assembly affirms: the right to use the Serbian language (both dialects – Ekavian and Ijekavian, and the same Serbian standardization) and Cyrillic as its native script; the right to express, study, and develop Serbian culture; the right to study national history and foster the heroic, justice-loving, and freedom-loving traditions of the Serbian people; the right to study national geography; the right to preserve and protect the cultural and historical heritage of the Serbian people in their cultural space; the right to study customs, folklore, literature, art, and the communicative culture of the Serbian people; the right to be informed in the Serbian language; the right to use Serbian national symbols and display them in public places; the right to celebrate Serbian national holidays and other rights that affect or could affect the preservation and nurturing of Serbian culture and national identity, without renouncing Serbian Latin cultural monuments.

32. The Pan-Serbian Assembly proposes measures to preserve and nurture Serbian culture and national identity: organizing and implementing unified, specially standardized programs for learning the Serbian language, Cyrillic script, Serbian literature, culture, and history; supporting the establishment, construction, renovation, and maintenance of preschool, school, and secondary educational institutions and cultural institutions, as well as the establishment or renewal of Serbian studies in higher education institutions, in cooperation with the host countries; supporting the work of cultural and artistic societies; supporting the work of written and electronic media in the Serbian language; assisting in maintaining existing and establishing new departments and schools within the Serbian Orthodox Church, where in addition to existing religious education, a unified, specially standardized program for learning the Serbian language, Cyrillic script, Serbian culture, and history would be implemented; providing scholarships for talented students; organizing youth, student, and seasonal camps, as well as various cultural events; and other measures that contribute to the preservation of national, cultural, linguistic, and spiritual identity and prevent the assimilation of the Serbian people.

33. The Pan-Serbian Assembly calls on the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska to jointly nurture historical memory and preserve the remembrance of Serbian victims who fell for freedom in all wars. It is especially important to jointly and uniformly commemorate and remember the victims of World War I, the victims of the genocide committed against Serbs in World War II, and the victims of the wars of the 1990s.

34. The Pan-Serbian Assembly recommends further internationalizing the topic of the suffering of Serbs in the Independent State of Croatia. It is necessary to present to the world the enormous suffering and genocide committed against Serbs in the NDH camp system, with special death camps for children in Jastrebarsko, Sisak, Đakovo, and Stara Gradiška. Camps and mass execution sites and killing grounds like Jasenovac, Donja Gradina, Sajmište, Banjica, Sremska Mitrovica, Kragujevac, Gospić, Jadovno, Pag, Jablanac, Mlaka, Slana, Zenica, Sarajevo, Vlasenica, Višegrad, Paklenica, Prebilovci, countless pits in the Herzegovinian and Dinaric karst, Kozara and other Serbian villages throughout the present-day Republic of Srpska, Republic of Serbia, Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia were just some of the places where brutal crimes and mass murders of the Serbian people were committed.

35. The Pan-Serbian Assembly welcomes the united intention of the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska to jointly build monumental memorial complexes dedicated to preserving the truth about the suffering of Serbs in World War II in Donja Gradina, Republic of Srpska, and Belgrade, Republic of Serbia. These two monumental memorial complexes in Donja Gradina and Belgrade should testify to the magnitude of the sacrifice of the freedom-loving Serbian people in the fight against fascism, Nazism, and Ustashism. The All-Serbian Assembly believes that these memorial complexes should become pilgrimage sites and be included in the plans of school and student excursions of schools and faculties in the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.

36. The Pan-Serbian Assembly recommends that the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska continuously and jointly support the Serbian people in the region and the diaspora. The Pan-Serbian Assembly believes that the Serbian people in Montenegro must be respected in accordance with their centuries-old presence in Montenegro and their current significant participation in the total population.

37. The Pan-Serbian Assembly recommends that the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska protect the cultural heritage of the Serbian people that is endangered outside the territories of the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska. The Pan-Serbian Assembly also recommends selfless support for Serbian monasteries and churches in Dalmatia, Lika, Slavonia, and other places, as well as in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro. The Pan-Serbian Assembly demands that the state authorities of the Serbian people particularly stimulate scientific research work and cultural-artistic creation on this issue.

38. The Pan-Serbian Assembly demands additional material and all other kinds of support for Serb returnees who, after the war events, have returned to their homes in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serbs still own large land areas in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and they must be economically empowered to preserve their family property.

39. The Pan-Serbian Assembly emphasizes the need for the formation of a set of harmonized legal solutions and incentive measures to increase the birth rate, ensuring demographic growth. The All-Serbian Assembly expects the state authorities of Serbia and Srpska to establish the "Children Are Being Born" Fund, aimed at forming and implementing pro-natalist measures.

40. The Pan-Serbian Assembly highlights family and traditional values as fundamental values of Serbian society. The All-Serbian Assembly appeals to the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska to jointly and significantly influence the preservation of the values and importance of the family, in accordance with state mechanisms.

41. The Pan-Serbian Assembly recommends the harmonization of curricula and programs in primary, secondary, and higher education in the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska. The All-Serbian Assembly supports the introduction of regular school and student excursions, with students from the Republic of Serbia visiting the natural beauties and cultural-historical monuments in the Republic of Srpska, and vice versa.

42. The Pan-Serbian Assembly recommends further economic rapprochement between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska and an increase in trade, from which the citizens of both the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska will ultimately benefit.

43. The Pan-Serbian Assembly proposes the creation of a harmonized agricultural production plan for the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.

44. The Pan-Serbian Assembly welcomes the efforts of the Republic of Serbia, which in recent years has financed a large number of infrastructure projects in the Republic of Srpska and in municipalities of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina where Serbs constitute the majority or a significant part of the population.

45. The Pan-Serbian Assembly encourages the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska to further develop a joint economic, cultural, social, sports, and spiritual space.

46. The Pan-Serbian Assembly recommends the unification of offers, services, investments, and resources in the fields of energy, mining, tourism, agriculture, banking, finance and payment systems, health, education, transport and communications, and other areas of national significance for joint appearances on domestic and foreign markets.

47. The Pan-Serbian Assembly proposes the creation of a joint and unified infrastructure project plan for the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, which will detail and plan potentially important projects. The All-Serbian Assembly welcomes the joint activities of the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska on the construction of the Banja Luka – Belgrade highway, the construction of a gas pipeline through the Republic of Srpska, the construction of an airport in Trebinje, as well as the construction of joint hydroelectric plants. Economic cooperation is, of course, tied to the wider region and is considered necessary for establishing close economic ties with all countries and entities in the Western Balkans through the Berlin Process, Open Balkan, and through the process of European integration.

48. The Pan-Serbian Assembly calls for joint work aimed at improving coordinated representation, gathering, and engaging the Serbian diaspora worldwide. Joint efforts should focus on improving the image, lobbying, and spreading the truth about the Serbian people globally.

49. The Pan-Serbian Assembly believes that the state authorities of the Serbian people should offer the surrounding nations an agreement on historical reconciliation, lasting peace, and development.