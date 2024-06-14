We publish Voltaire, International Newsletter every week, summarizing the facts and arguments of each side. We started in the summer of 2022 and have gradually built up a team of specialists covering the entire world.

Although still perfectible, this newsletter is already unmatched.

This wealth of information is only accessible by subscription:

– Yearly subscription: €150

– Monthly subscription: €15

By subscribing you not only receive in-depth information, but you also support our action.

You will receive an email every Friday with a link allowing you to download Voltaire, International Newsletter in PDF.

Contents of N°91 - 14 June 2024

EDITORIAL

``

• 1455 After Ukraine, Serbia?

AMERICAS

• 1456 Congress revives the Tibetan question against China

• 1457 US State Department authorizes arms delivery to Ukrainian "integral nationalists"

• 1458 Creation of a "Communication Group on Ukraine" based abroad

• 1459 Draft US-Saudi Arabia and US-Israel Defense Agreements

• 1460 Anti-Covid 19 drugs are not vaccines

• 1461 McDonald’s buys Omri Padan’s company

• 1462 Washington threatens Hamas leaders

• 1463 Hunter Biden sentenced for false statement

• 1464 According to the CSIS, Russia could attack the Baltic states

• 1465 InfoWars closes its doors

EUROPE

• 1466 Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine

• 1467 Yaël Braun-Pivet hosts the "Ukrainian president" at the French National Assembly

• 1468 Signing of four Ukrainian-French documents

• 1469 The Atlas network in France

• 1470 Olga Petersen asks for political asylum in Russia

• 1471 The Berlin Administrative Court orders the disclosure of the names of the IRK experts during the Covid-19 pandemic

• 1472 Borussia Dortmund FC takes a stand for war

• 1473 Seen from Vienna, "NATO has crossed the red line"

• 1474 Hungary-NATO agreement on war against Russia

• 1475 The European Union is preparing to introduce "countervailing duties" on Chinese electric vehicles

• 1476 Roberta Metsola pays tribute to the victims of the Gulag

• 1477 Reorganization of the European Union

• 1478 USD 491 million embezzled in Ukraine

• 1479 The "Ukrainian Reconstruction Conference" is more concerned with armaments than reconstruction

• 1480 Vladimir Putin at the SPIEF

• 1481 For Sergei Lavrov, Vladimir Putin’s threats have been heard

• 1482 Alexander Bortnikov warns of coming Western intelligence services’ covert actions

AFRICA

• 1483 African migrants in Nicaragua, via Libya

• 1484 Indonesia to help Tunisia overcome drought

• 1485 Reopening of the Algiers-Tunis railway line

• 1486 Malaysian Lion group in Algeria

• 1487 China invests in Morocco

• 1488 Moroccan-Brazilian South-South Agreement

• 1489 Trial of the CAR’s putchists

ASIA

• 1490 More than 600 dead and wounded to free 4 hostages

• 1491 Resignation of General Avi Rosenfeld

• 1492 Resignations from the War Cabinet

• 1493 Reaction of Itamar Ben Gvir

• 1494 Yair Lapid against Haredim military exemption

• 1495 Bezalel Smotrich against hostage release negotiations

• 1496 Danny Danon soon to return to the UN

• 1497 Israel’s High Court challenges Al-Jazeera ban

• 1498 Hamas and Israel Propaganda

• 1499 Moshe Yaalon denounces abandoning hostages

• 1500 Israel’s Influence Operations in the United States

• 1501 Should Israel be afraid of international tribunals?

• 1502 Hamas’ division helps it resist pressure

• 1503 Hezbollah now has an anti-aircraft defense

• 1504 Ansar Allah continues its actions in the Red Sea

• 1505 Ansar Allah arrests UN personnel

• 1506 Tehran considers Washington complicit in the crimes of the Israeli regime

• 1507 India provokes China

• 1508 Nusantara’s difficult launch

• 1509 Kim Yo Jong threatens South Korea

• 1510 Two foreign judges resign from the Hong Kong Supreme Court of Appeal

• 1511 Fumio Kishida fails to draft a law on the financing of political activities

OCEANIA

• 1512 Anthony Albanese mildly condemns the attack on the US consulate in Sydney

INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 1513 Annual meeting of the Bilderberg Group

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 1514 UN Security Council approves peace plan for Palestine

• 1515 Decolonization in progress

• 1516 António Guterres says Israel, Hamas and Islamic Jihad are harming children

• 1517 China worries about the risk of global war and its impact on trade and development

• 1518 Conference on Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

• 1519 African states coordinate to defeat US war project in the Sahel

• 1520 BRICS Position on the Gaza Conflict

• 1521 The BRICS Games to replace the Olympic Games

• 1522 China warns the G7