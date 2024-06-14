We publish Voltaire, International Newsletter every week, summarizing the facts and arguments of each side. We started in the summer of 2022 and have gradually built up a team of specialists covering the entire world.
Contents of N°91 - 14 June 2024
EDITORIAL
• 1455 After Ukraine, Serbia?
AMERICAS
• 1456 Congress revives the Tibetan question against China
• 1457 US State Department authorizes arms delivery to Ukrainian "integral nationalists"
• 1458 Creation of a "Communication Group on Ukraine" based abroad
• 1459 Draft US-Saudi Arabia and US-Israel Defense Agreements
• 1460 Anti-Covid 19 drugs are not vaccines
• 1461 McDonald’s buys Omri Padan’s company
• 1462 Washington threatens Hamas leaders
• 1463 Hunter Biden sentenced for false statement
• 1464 According to the CSIS, Russia could attack the Baltic states
• 1465 InfoWars closes its doors
EUROPE
• 1466 Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine
• 1467 Yaël Braun-Pivet hosts the "Ukrainian president" at the French National Assembly
• 1468 Signing of four Ukrainian-French documents
• 1469 The Atlas network in France
• 1470 Olga Petersen asks for political asylum in Russia
• 1471 The Berlin Administrative Court orders the disclosure of the names of the IRK experts during the Covid-19 pandemic
• 1472 Borussia Dortmund FC takes a stand for war
• 1473 Seen from Vienna, "NATO has crossed the red line"
• 1474 Hungary-NATO agreement on war against Russia
• 1475 The European Union is preparing to introduce "countervailing duties" on Chinese electric vehicles
• 1476 Roberta Metsola pays tribute to the victims of the Gulag
• 1477 Reorganization of the European Union
• 1478 USD 491 million embezzled in Ukraine
• 1479 The "Ukrainian Reconstruction Conference" is more concerned with armaments than reconstruction
• 1480 Vladimir Putin at the SPIEF
• 1481 For Sergei Lavrov, Vladimir Putin’s threats have been heard
• 1482 Alexander Bortnikov warns of coming Western intelligence services’ covert actions
AFRICA
• 1483 African migrants in Nicaragua, via Libya
• 1484 Indonesia to help Tunisia overcome drought
• 1485 Reopening of the Algiers-Tunis railway line
• 1486 Malaysian Lion group in Algeria
• 1487 China invests in Morocco
• 1488 Moroccan-Brazilian South-South Agreement
• 1489 Trial of the CAR’s putchists
ASIA
• 1490 More than 600 dead and wounded to free 4 hostages
• 1491 Resignation of General Avi Rosenfeld
• 1492 Resignations from the War Cabinet
• 1493 Reaction of Itamar Ben Gvir
• 1494 Yair Lapid against Haredim military exemption
• 1495 Bezalel Smotrich against hostage release negotiations
• 1496 Danny Danon soon to return to the UN
• 1497 Israel’s High Court challenges Al-Jazeera ban
• 1498 Hamas and Israel Propaganda
• 1499 Moshe Yaalon denounces abandoning hostages
• 1500 Israel’s Influence Operations in the United States
• 1501 Should Israel be afraid of international tribunals?
• 1502 Hamas’ division helps it resist pressure
• 1503 Hezbollah now has an anti-aircraft defense
• 1504 Ansar Allah continues its actions in the Red Sea
• 1505 Ansar Allah arrests UN personnel
• 1506 Tehran considers Washington complicit in the crimes of the Israeli regime
• 1507 India provokes China
• 1508 Nusantara’s difficult launch
• 1509 Kim Yo Jong threatens South Korea
• 1510 Two foreign judges resign from the Hong Kong Supreme Court of Appeal
• 1511 Fumio Kishida fails to draft a law on the financing of political activities
OCEANIA
• 1512 Anthony Albanese mildly condemns the attack on the US consulate in Sydney
INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS
• 1513 Annual meeting of the Bilderberg Group
INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS
• 1514 UN Security Council approves peace plan for Palestine
• 1515 Decolonization in progress
• 1516 António Guterres says Israel, Hamas and Islamic Jihad are harming children
• 1517 China worries about the risk of global war and its impact on trade and development
• 1518 Conference on Humanitarian Aid in Gaza
• 1519 African states coordinate to defeat US war project in the Sahel
• 1520 BRICS Position on the Gaza Conflict
• 1521 The BRICS Games to replace the Olympic Games
• 1522 China warns the G7
